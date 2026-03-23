Israeli Occupation Authorities Keep Al-Aqsa Mosque Closed For 24Th Consecutive Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 23 (Petra)-- Israeli occupation authorities continue to enforce a full closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif in occupied Jerusalem, preventing worshipers from accessing the site for the 24th consecutive day, citing security conditions linked to the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.This measure is considered an unprecedented and arbitrary step, as the mosque has not witnessed a comprehensive closure during the holy month of Ramadan since 1967, nor a complete denial of religious practices on this scale, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) on Monday.The closure comes amid a heavy Israeli security presence around Al-Aqsa Mosque and within Jerusalem's Old City, where strict movement restrictions have been imposed. Several gates have been closed, gatherings are prohibited, and even staff from the Islamic Awqaf Department face limitations, with reduced numbers allowed entry affecting the daily management of the mosque.This move is part of a broader escalation of restrictions, coinciding with a comprehensive closure of the West Bank and rising regional tensions.