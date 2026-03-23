Coinstore Unveils Omdblockchain, A Next-Generation Ethereum-Compatible Infrastructure For Global Payments And Web3 Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore has unveiled OMDBlockchain, an emerging force in blockchain infrastructure, bringing its next-generation network built to modernize digital and real-world payments.

Designed with full Ethereum compatibility and a hybrid architecture that combines the strengths of Layer 1 and Layer 2, OMDBlockchain aims to deliver faster, more secure, and more accessible blockchain experiences for users and developers around the world.

At the core of the ecosystem is OMDB, the network's native ERC-20 token. As an EVM-compatible asset, OMDB integrates seamlessly with the existing Ethereum environment, enabling easy adoption by wallets, decentralized applications, and developers who want to build with familiar tools. OMDB also serves as the reward and utility token powering the entire OMDBlockchain ecosystem, supporting network incentives, transactions, and future payment applications.

The project's hybrid architecture is one of its defining features. By combining the decentralization and security of Layer 1 with the scalability enhancements of Layer 2, OMDBlockchain is able to process transactions with high speed and low latency while maintaining strong network security. This infrastructure is built to support a wide range of future applications, including digital payments, asset transfers, real-world commerce, and enterprise-level integrations that require both reliability and performance.

OMDBlockchain positions itself as a bridge between blockchain technology and mainstream payment adoption. Its goal is to create a unified framework where digital assets can move efficiently across online and offline scenarios, allowing users and merchants to access secure, low-cost transactions without the friction seen in traditional systems. With OMDB as the centerpiece, the project aims to make blockchain a practical layer for everyday financial interactions, not just trading or speculation.

The team has released a detailed whitepaper outlining the network architecture, token model, use cases, and long-term development roadmap. It also highlights the project's commitment to building an ecosystem that supports developers, enhances user accessibility, and provides a foundation for scalable Web3 growth.

OMDBlockchain continues to position itself as an infrastructure project focused on real utility, aiming to set new performance standards for Ethereum-compatible networks while expanding blockchain adoption in global payments and financial applications.

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About Coinstore

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As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 10 million users worldwide, Coinstore aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

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