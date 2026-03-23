Bombardier Announces Successful Completion Of Consent Solicitation With Respect To Its 7.450% Notes Due 2034

As previously announced, Bombardier solicited consents from the holders of the US Notes (the“US Consent Solicitation”) to adopt a proposed amendment (the“Proposed Amendment”) to the Indenture, dated as of April 21, 2004, as supplemented by the First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of May 20, 2021, between Bombardier and The Bank of New York Mellon (as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association) (the“Trustee”), as trustee (the“US Indenture”), governing these US Notes, the full text of which is set forth in Bombardier's Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 16, 2026 (as it may be amended or supplemented, the "Consent Solicitation Statement"), and to authorize Bombardier, at its option, and the Trustee to enter into a supplemental indenture (the“Supplemental Indenture”) pursuant to which the Proposed Amendment will come into force, all subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

The deadline for submitting consents in respect of the US Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on March 20, 2026 (the“US Consent Deadline”). The US Consent Solicitation required consents from holders representing a majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of such series of Notes. As at the US Consent Deadline, holders representing in excess of the majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the US Notes delivered consents as reported by the U.S. Information and Tabulation Agent on the trade. Bombardier and the Trustee have executed the Supplemental Indenture pursuant to which the Proposed Amendment has come into force and is effective.

Bombardier intends to make the consent payment of US$2.50 per US$1,000 principal amount of US Notes on Wednesday, March 25 , 2026, to holders of such US Notes who validly delivered (and did not validly revoke) their consent on or prior to the US Consent Deadline. Noteholders who failed to validly deliver (or who validly revoked) their consent prior to the US Consent Deadline will not be entitled to receive the consent payment.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not amend the US Consent Solicitation, which has expired on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

This press release does not amend the separate ongoing consent solicitation in respect of Bombardier's 7.35% Debentures due 2026 (the“Canadian Notes”) (the“Canadian Consent Solicitation” and, together with the US Consent Solicitation, the“Consent Solicitations”), which has a consent deadline of 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on March 27, 2026, unless extended.

Bombardier has retained Global Bondholder Services Corporation to act as the U.S. Information and Tabulation Agent for the US Consent Solicitation, and has retained Kingsdale Advisors to act as the Canadian Information and Tabulation Agent for the Canadian Consent Solicitation. For additional information regarding the terms of the Consent Solicitations, or to obtain additional copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement, please contact, in respect of the US Notes, Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (866) 807-2200 or by email at ..., or, in respect of the Canadian Notes, Kingsdale Advisors at 1 (855) 682-2031, by email at ... or by visiting for more information. You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Consent Solicitations.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (collectively,“RBC Capital Markets”), together with TD Securities (USA) LLC and TD Securities Inc. (collectively,“TD Securities”), act as the Solicitation Agents for the Consent Solicitations. Questions concerning the terms of the Consent Solicitations should be directed to RBC Capital Markets at (212) 618-7843, (416) 842-6311 or (877) 381-2099 or to TD Securities at (212) 827-2842, (416) 982-2243 or (866) 584-2096.

None of Bombardier, the trustees for the Notes, the agents under the respective indentures for the Notes, the U.S. Information and Tabulation Agent, the Canadian Information and Tabulation Agent, any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or any of its or their respective directors, officers, employees or representatives makes any recommendation to holders as to whether or not to deliver their consent pursuant to any of the Consent Solicitations, and none of the foregoing has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must decide whether to provide their consent.

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and neither this notice nor any part of it, nor the fact of its release, shall form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Consent Solicitations to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Consent Solicitations will be deemed to be made by one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to Bombardier's ability to complete the Consent Solicitations, require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

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