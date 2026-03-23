Curative Biotechnology Announces Reverse Stock Split And Strategic Progress Toward OTCQB Uplisting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthening Capital Structure and Advancing Clinical Development Strategy

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative” or the“Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel treatments for degenerative eye diseases, today announced a reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-150. The Reverse Stock Split became effective at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 23, 2026, and the Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at market open on that date. The Company's ticker symbol on the OTCID quotation system will temporarily change to CUBTD for a period of 20 trading days, including the effective date.

The 1-for-150 Reverse Stock Split will proportionally reduce the number of outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from approximately 1.02 billion shares to approximately 6.8 million shares. The ownership percentage of each shareholder will remain unchanged, except for minor adjustments related to fractional shares. Proportional adjustments will also be made to the number of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise or conversion of the Company's outstanding equity awards and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise prices.

Shares held through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) will also be proportionally reduced from approximately 266.8 million shares to approximately 1.78 million shares. These shares represent the portion of the Company's outstanding stock currently eligible for electronic trading in the public market.

As outlined in the Company's November 18, 2025 shareholder update, Curative continues to advance development of its metformin-based ophthalmology platform and is pursuing a manufacturing and product development agreement related to this program. The Company has received a proposal from a U.S.-based manufacturer capable of producing sterile metformin ophthalmic drops in quantities sufficient to support both an initial Phase 1 human clinical study and an initial clinical K9 study.

The planned first-in-human clinical study is expected to be conducted at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under the Company's Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for the treatment of dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD).

The Company's initial K9 target indication is PDE6-associated retinal degeneration, a genetic early-onset retinal disease in dogs. This indication may qualify for the Center for Veterinary Medicine's (CVM) conditional approval pathway, which permits commercialization for up to five years following demonstration of reasonable expectation of effectiveness, while additional confirmatory data is generated.

A successful K9 study in PDE6-associated retinal degeneration may also provide translational support for development of metformin-based ophthalmic formulations targeting human Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Manufacturing is anticipated to begin in mid-April 2026, and the selected facility is capable of performing required stability testing.

Curative has engaged DSI InPharmatics, a regulatory consulting firm with experience in animal health programs, to assist in development of the clinical protocol for the planned K9 study.

“Consistent with the strategic direction outlined in our November shareholder update, we continue to advance our metformin-based ophthalmology platform toward clinical development,” said Paul Michaels, Executive Chairman of Curative Biotechnology.“The reverse stock split represents an important step in positioning the Company for improved capital structure and broader investor awareness as we continue building the foundation necessary to support upcoming clinical milestones.”

The Company believes that recent strategic and operational progress may increase awareness of Curative's development programs among a broader range of investors, including institutional investors focused on emerging biotechnology opportunities. Management continues to evaluate potential strategic relationships that could support advancement of its clinical development objectives.

Following execution of the anticipated manufacturing and product development agreement, the Company intends to submit an application to uplist its common stock to the OTCQB Venture Market. The OTCQB market tier is designed for developing companies that meet higher financial reporting standards and corporate governance requirements and may provide improved transparency and credibility with a broader range of market participants.

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About Curative Biotechnology, Inc.

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. is a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel therapeutic approaches for rare diseases. The Company is identifying, acquiring, and developing disease-modifying therapeutic drug candidates with an emphasis on rare disease indications. Curative currently maintains programs in degenerative eye disease, infectious disease, and neuro-oncology.

The Company's primary focus is its degenerative eye disease platform, supported by a worldwide exclusive license from the National Eye Institute (NEI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Its initial Human therapeutic candidate is a metformin-based eye drop intended for the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). A first-in-human clinical trial is targeted for 2026 under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the NEI. The Company is also pursuing a K9 rare ophthalmic disease, PDE6, an early onset retinal degenerative disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the reverse stock split, potential uplisting, manufacturing activities, sublicense agreements, clinical development plans, and potential therapeutic applications. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Such risks include, among others, uncertainties related to intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, clinical development outcomes, availability of capital, reliance on third-party collaborators, market acceptance, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy.

Readers are encouraged to review the Company's disclosures filed with OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Paul Michaels

Executive Chairman

Direct: 917-492-8855

Investor Relations

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (CUBT)

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