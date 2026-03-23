Kriti Kharbanda Says 'So Proud Of U' As Pulkit Samrat Drops A Glimpse Of His Monday Motivation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda expressed her love for her actor husband Pulkit Samrat as he dropped a glimpse of his intense workout session on social media.

The 'Fukrey' actor took to his official Insta handle and shelled some fitness motivation by posting a video of snippets from his latest session at the gym.

He was seen doing various kinds of exercises, such as running on the treadmill, lifting weights, and even doing push-ups.

Towards the end of the clip, the 'Rahu Ketu' actor was also seen flaunting his toned abs.

Pulkit captioned the post, "Some call it torture, I call it Monday #mondaymotivation (sic)".

Reacting to the post, his better half, Kriti, shared the comment, "So proud of u baby" along with an evil eye and red heart emoji.

In another comment, she also dropped a couple of fire emojis.

Pulkit and Kriti leave no opportunity to shower one another with affection on social media, whenever possible.

As the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on March 15, Kriti decided to share her love story with Pulkit through pictures in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Taking to social media, Kriti shared a couple of unseen photographs of some milestone moments of the lovebirds' romantic journey.

In the post, Pulkit was seen down on one knee, putting a ring on Kriti's finger.

From glimpses of their wedding, to the first time they said 'I Love You' to each other, to their first fight, to just a random date night, the post included some precious moments from their romantic journey together.

Kriti further recalled the time when she first came home as a bride. She shared that as a gift, Pulkit gave her a charm bracelet made from pieces of jewelry belonging to the women of his family - his mom, nani, dadi, and sisters.