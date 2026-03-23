MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Rise Nano Optics Announces FDA Class I Device Classification for SPECTRAGUARD(TM) Nano-Optic Lens Technology Proprietary, patented technology providing vision protection beyond UV and Blue Light

March 23, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Rise Nano Optics Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (" Rise " or the " Company ") a health technology company advancing vision care through patented nanotechnology lens solutions, today announced that its proprietary, patented SPECTRAGUARDTM nano-optic lens technology is FDA registered and has been classified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Class I exempt medical device.

The FDA has accepted the Company's stated intended use claim for SPECTRAGUARDTM, which is designed to provide eye protection from bright sunlight by filtering 100% of ultraviolet (UV) light and up to 90% of wavelengths between 400-600 nm, including blue light, while preserving natural visual clarity and color perception.

The FDA registration allows the Company to import its products and fully launch its commercialization efforts in the United States following its recent appointment of Erik Ritchie as Chief Commercial Officer. The company is executing a multi-channel commercialization strategy with sales targets including eye care professionals, lens manufacturers, optical labs, eyewear brands, and DTC platforms. The U.S. represents a significant revenue opportunity as one of the largest segments within the global US$160 billion eyewear market [1]. In the United States alone, more than 90 percent of adults use some form of eyewear [2], highlighting the scale of the addressable market particularly for individuals affected by prolonged screen exposure, light sensitivity, and degenerative eye conditions.

"This regulatory milestone represents an important de-risking event as we accelerate our commercialization strategy," said Inas Said, Founder and CEO of Rise Health Nano Optics. "FDA registration and Class I classification validate the safety profile and intended use of our SPECTRAGUARDTM technology and allow us to continue executing our multi-pronged commercialization strategy across North America, which includes lens manufacturers, partner labs, eye care professionals and direct to consumer channels. I am very proud of this accomplishment for the Company and look forward to sharing many more significant milestones as we aim to achieve scale on a global level."

SPECTRAGUARDTM is engineered with a proprietary nano-particle lens architecture that selectively filters high-energy visible light between 400-600 nm , including blue light, while preserving natural color accuracy and visual clarity. By extending protection beyond traditional UV-only eyewear, the technology is designed to help reduce glare, digital eye strain, and long-term vision stress associated with prolonged light exposure. The FDA registration follows the successful completion of biocompatibility testing and complements Rise's growing intellectual property portfolio, which includes multiple patents protecting its nano-material formulations, lens architecture, and scalable manufacturing processes.

About Rise

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. trades on the CSE under the ticker symbol "EYE". Rise is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SPECTRAGUARDTM technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research, and scalable optical engineering to serve both clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

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Investor Contacts:

Inas Said

Chief Executive Officer

Rise Nano Optics Ltd.

Email: ...

Julia Becker

Capital Markets

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Tel: +1 (604)785-0850

Danielle Shortall

Corporate Communications

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Tel: +1 (437) 226 0612

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state of the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the trading of the Common Shares and the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

Readers are cautioned that that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the approval of the CSE to commence trading of the Common Shares, the demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARDTM, the expansion of the Company's business partnerships and the success of the Company's patents and intellectual property, whether future or current. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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Source: Rise Nano Optics Ltd.