MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Julia Ippolito of Monks to Speak at Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2026

March 23, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Julia Ippolito, Creative Director at Monks, is pleased to announce her participation as a speaker at the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 8, 2026, at Hart House, during Women's Health Month.

The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, marketing, communications, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America), the conference brings together industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, wealth creation, visibility, and sustainable career and business growth.

Julia Ippolito will be speaking on What Works Well Now? The Modern Communicator's Playbook. This session will explore the evolution of PR from traditional media relations into an integrated, AI-enhanced discipline that demands both data-driven precision and deep creative soul. Julia will share insights on how leaders can use emerging technology to deepen human connection rather than replace it, ensuring brands remain relevant in a rapidly shifting digital landscape.

"As AI fundamentally reshapes our workflow, the challenge isn't just to keep up, it's to lead with empathy. AI won't replace the communicator; it will amplify our ability to build deeper, more impactful connections. I'm looking forward to exploring how we can use technology to strengthen our craft while staying rooted in the collaborative spirit that Women in PR North America champions," said Julia Ippolito.

The 2026 conference agenda includes five expert-led panels featuring over 25 industry leaders, covering topics such as modern communications strategy, artificial intelligence, wellbeing and high performance, visibility and influence, and building profitable, sustainable businesses.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2026 are available at womeninpr

Women in PR North America is also inviting applications for membership and welcomes enquiries from companies interested in partnering on the 2026 WorkWell Conference.

About Julia Ippolito

As a Creative Director at Monks, Julia translates complex tech into human-centric stories. Currently leading creative for the Google team with deep roots in Experiential design, she specializes in building brand experiences that bridge the physical and digital worlds.

Her work sits at the intersection of technology and culture, using innovation to engage rather than just distract. She played a key role in shaping Monks' output during the industry's pivot to AI, contributing to the team being named Adweek's first-ever AI Agency of the Year. Her portfolio includes award-winning campaigns for global brands including Google, Burger King, adidas, HBO, and LEGO.







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About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications. Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America®, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

Media Contacts:

Julia Ippolito

Creative Director, Monks

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Talia Beckett Davis

Founder & CEO

Canadian Women in Public Relations

American Women in Public Relations

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womeninpr







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Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.