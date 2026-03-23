Centre Has Formed Ministerial Panel To Tackle Impact Of West Asia Conflict: Union Min Joshi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bengaluru, March 23 (IANS) Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, the Central government has stepped up monitoring of its potential impact on India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing an emergency meeting of the Union Cabinet Committee on Sunday night, stated Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday.

Union Minister Joshi has released a press statement in this regard.

"The Prime Minister held detailed discussions with senior ministers and top officials on ensuring the supply of essential commodities, maintaining food security, and safeguarding key sectors of the economy. A high-level team of senior ministers, including Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pralhad Joshi, has been constituted to manage the situation," the statement said.

"During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the current situation and deliberated on the possible future impact of the conflict on India. He also discussed contingency measures and alternative strategies to protect public interest," Joshi said.

The Cabinet Secretary briefed the meeting on global developments and the steps taken by various ministries. Discussions covered sectors such as agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exports, transport, trade, and finance, focussing on both challenges and mitigation strategies, he stated.

In view of the upcoming kharif season, the government reviewed fertiliser availability and supply, particularly in light of global disruptions. The Prime Minister also assessed stock levels and explored alternative sourcing options, he stated.

Food security was another key focus, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding detailed discussions with Pralhad Joshi on ensuring timely availability of food grains and essential items. Measures to guarantee uninterrupted supply and protect consumer interests were reviewed, the statement said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that there would be no power shortage, citing sufficient coal stocks at power plants and increased renewable energy generation. He highlighted India's progress in solar, wind, and green energy as a major strength for the power sector, Joshi stated.

The Prime Minister also called for diversification of import sources for sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and industry, and stressed the need to explore new export markets to boost Indian goods globally, he stated.

To ensure coordinated action, the Prime Minister directed the formation of dedicated teams comprising ministers and departmental secretaries to focus on national security, defence preparedness, food supply, and essential commodities, Joshi stated.

Expressing concern over the intensifying conflict and its global repercussions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all departments to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding the interests of citizens, Joshi said.

He further directed officials to keep a close watch on markets to prevent artificial shortages and hoarding of essential goods, and to coordinate closely with state governments to ensure timely intervention wherever required, Joshi said.