The 24Th China International Alcoholic Drinks Expo Kicks Off In Luzhou, China's City Of Liquor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LUZHOU, China, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From March 19 to 22, the 24th China International Alcoholic Drinks Expo was held at the Luzhou International Conference & Exhibition Center in Sichuan Province, China. Hosted by the China Alcoholic Drinks Association, this year's expo has invited Thailand to serve as the Guest Country of Honor.

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Spanning more than 80,000 square meters, the expo has drawn exhibitors from nearly 50 countries and regions, bringing together over 1,000 enterprises and more than 10,000 products. The exhibition covers six major categories of alcoholic drinks: baijiu, beer, wine, huangjiu (Chinese rice wine), fruit and liqueur-based spirits, and international distilled spirits. A dedicated section for digital and intelligent innovation highlights the application of artificial intelligence across the liquor industry. With Thailand as the Guest Country of Honor, the event seeks to foster two-way exchange and win-win cooperation between Chinese and international liquor sectors. The Thailand Pavilion features a curated selection of distinctive alcoholic products - including Chang beer, Singha beer, Thai whisky, and traditional rice wine - complemented by authentic Thai foods and cultural performances, offering visitors a one-stop experience of Thailand's unique drinking culture and rich exotic charm.

This year's expo serves as a premier stage for global dialogue, showcasing Luzhou as an increasingly international place of origin. It brought together nearly 50 enterprises and purchasers from renowned overseas producing regions, alongside more than 20 multilateral and bilateral trade and investment promotion events designed to facilitate exchange and mutual learning across global markets.

As the host city, Luzhou is the cradle of extraordinary baijiu craftsmanship. The traditional brewing techniques of Luzhou Laojiao took shape during the Yuan, Ming, and Qing dynasties, and have been passed down from masters to apprentices for over 700 years across 24 generations without interruption. Core processes such as mud-pit fermentation and solid-state distillation have set the technical benchmarks for the strong-aroma baijiu category as a whole.

Since the inaugural "Luzhou Famous Liquor Festival" in 1987, Luzhou has dedicated four decades to cultivating one of the industry's most prestigious gatherings. From a regional festival to today's international expo, the event has transformed from a local gathering into a global event, continuing to script a definitive narrative of preservation and innovation within China's liquor industry amidst the shifting tides of the era.

Source: The China Alcoholic Drinks Association

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Hou, Tel: 86-10-63074558