Brazil's Morning Call For Monday, March 23, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TODAY'S FOCUS The 48-Hour Ultimatum Today's Brazil's Financial Morning Call opens under the shadow of the most dangerous weekend since the war began. This is part of The Rio Times' daily Brazil Financial Morning Call, covering Latin American financial markets. President Trump gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its power plants. Iran responded by threatening to completely close the strait indefinitely and target all US and Israeli energy infrastructure in the region. The ultimatum clock expires Monday evening US time. The market reaction was immediate and brutal. Asia opened with a bloodbath: the Nikkei plunged 5%, the Kospi crashed 6% - triggering circuit breakers - and the Hang Seng dropped 3.5%. Brent crude surged to $114 on Sunday. The global risk-off wave heading into Brazil's Monday session is the worst since the war's opening days. Friday's B3 session was already ugly. The Ibovespa collapsed 2.25% to 176,219 - its lowest close since January 22 - as the selloff that began Thursday accelerated into options expiration. Only five stocks in the index closed green. Braskem crashed 14.2%. Even Petrobras fell despite $112 Brent. The Copom cut rally lasted exactly one session. Thursday's heroic 4,000-point reversal was completely erased Friday as global risk overwhelmed the domestic carry trade. The USD/BRL surged 1.81% to R$5.311, unwinding the post-cut strength. Gold crashed another 6.5% to $4,200, its worst week since 1983. Today's BCB Focus Survey at 07:25 BRT is critical. If IPCA 2026 expectations breach 4.5% - the inflation target ceiling - the May cut becomes uncertain and the entire easing cycle narrative is at risk. With Brent at $114 and war escalation accelerating, the BCB's room for further cuts is shrinking by the day. Three Things That Matter

Friday Ibovespa −2.25% to 176,219. Lowest since Jan 22. Options expiry drove R$49.5B volume. Only 5 stocks green (PRIO +3.1%). Braskem −14.2%. Petrobras −2.4% despite $112 Brent. S&P 500 −1.51% to 6,506 (below 200-day SMA). Dow −0.96%. Nasdaq −2.01%. Russell 2000 in correction. Brent +3.3% to $112.19 after Iraq declared force majeure. Gold crashed to $4,200 (−6.5%). 10Y yield surged to 4.39%. USD/BRL +1.81% to R$5.311. DXY 99.50 Weekend WAR DAY 23. Trump gave Iran 48 hours to reopen Hormuz or face power plant strikes (expires Mon evening). Iran vowed to completely close Hormuz indefinitely and target all US/Israeli energy infra. Iranian missiles hit Dimona/Arad near Israel nuclear center (180+ injured). Iran fired ICBM at Diego Garcia (US-UK base). Saudi intercepted Iranian missiles. 22 nations condemned Iran. Iraq closed airspace. Israel struck 200+ targets in Iran and Lebanon Today Asia crashed: Nikkei −5%, Kospi −6% (circuit breaker), Hang Seng −3.5%. Brent $114 (+1.7%). BCB Focus Survey (07:25 BRT) - critical for IPCA expectations and May cut odds. Chicago Fed Activity (08:30 ET). EU Consumer Confidence (11:00 ET, cons: −15.0). ECB Lane speaks (12:00 ET). Atlanta Fed GDPNow (13:00 ET). Trump ultimatum expires Monday evening. War Day 24

Where We Left Off FRIDAY, MAR 20 - B3 CLOSE

Thursday's 4,000-point reversal was a one-session mirage. The Ibovespa opened Friday at 180,262 and fell relentlessly to close at 176,219.40 (−2.25%), touching 175,039 intraday - just 230 points above the 200-day SMA at ~174,809.

The damage was broad and deep. Only five stocks in the index closed green: PRIO (+3.14%), Vivara (+2.20%), Yduqs (+1.38%), Cemig (+0.41%) and Rede D'Or (+0.16%). On the other side, Braskem cratered 14.21%, Cyrela lost 8.93%, MRV fell 5.42%, and Vamos dropped 5.62%.

Even Petrobras fell - ON −2.39%, PN −2.37% - despite Brent closing above $112. Reports that the government may zero diesel taxes spooked investors about fiscal effects and political interference in the company. Vale lost 1.41%. Banks fell across the board, with Santander Unit down 2.47%.

In New York, the carnage accelerated into the close. The S&P 500 fell 1.51% to 6,506 - firmly below its 200-day SMA for the fourth consecutive weekly loss. The Nasdaq dropped 2.01%. The Russell 2000 officially entered correction territory. Iraq's declaration of force majeure on all foreign-operated oilfields sent Brent spiking to close at $112.19.

As covered in Friday's Morning Call, the gold crash deepened further - spot gold plunged to $4,200, down another 6.5% on the day, completing an 11% weekly decline and its worst week since 1983. The 10-year Treasury yield surged to 4.39%, its highest since July 2025.

Indicator Close Change Ibovespa 176,219 −2.25% USD/BRL R$5.311 +1.81% S&P 500 6,506 −1.51% Nasdaq 21,648 −2.01% 10Y Treasury 4.39% +11 bps Gold (Spot) ~$4,200 −6.54% Brent Crude $112.19 +3.26% Iron Ore (62%) ~$102 ~flat DXY 99.50 +0.39%

Market Snapshot DATA AS OF FRI, MAR 20 CLOSEWhat to Watch MONDAY CATALYSTS

This is the most dangerous Monday since the war began. Trump's 48-hour ultimatum - issued Saturday evening - expires Monday evening US time. If Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the US has threatened to strike Iranian power plants. Iran has promised to completely shut the strait and hit all US/Israeli energy infrastructure in the region if attacked.

Asia already priced the worst. The Nikkei crashed 5%, the Kospi plunged 6% (triggering circuit breakers), and the Hang Seng fell 3.5%. Brent surged to $114 on Sunday. US futures were slightly lower overnight. The question is whether B3 opens with a gap down to or through the 200-day SMA at ~174,809.

The BCB Focus Survey at 07:25 BRT is the domestic anchor. With Brent at $114, diesel tax zeroing under discussion, and the war entering its fourth week, inflation expectations are the key variable for the May Copom decision. If IPCA 2026 consensus pushes above 4.5%, the easing cycle is effectively on pause.

EU Consumer Confidence at 11:00 ET (cons: −15.0, prev: −12.2) will show whether European consumers are cracking under war-driven energy costs. ECB Lane speaks at 12:00 ET - his tone on inflation will signal whether the ECB follows the Fed toward a hawkish stance. Atlanta Fed GDPNow at 13:00 ET tracks the US growth picture.

Ibovespa Setup TECHNICAL LEVELS

The Ibovespa closed Friday at 176,219.40 (−2.25%), erasing all of Thursday's reversal in a single session. Daily RSI reads 46.16 (MA: 39.88) - neutral territory, but the momentum is bearish after Friday's broad selloff. The MACD histogram remains deeply negative at −957.27 (MACD: 107.10, signal: −1,064.37), confirming the downtrend.

Resistance: 177,185 (intermediate SMA) → 180,026 (upper SMA cluster) → 180,086 (50-day area) → 180,377 (recent swing high).

Support: 175,039 (Friday's intraday low) → 174,809 (200-day SMA - THE LINE) → 173,939 (lower Bollinger) → 153,741 (long-term SMA).

Friday's intraday low of 175,039 was just 230 points above the 200-day SMA. Given Asia's crash overnight, a test of 174,809 on Monday is highly probable. A close below the 200-day would be the first since late 2025 and constitutes a medium-term trend break that triggers systematic selling.

The scenario that saves Brazil: if Trump walks back the ultimatum or a de-escalation signal emerges before B3's open, the Ibovespa could rally sharply on short-covering. The Copom cut at 14.75% and R$45 billion in YTD foreign flows are structural supports - but they cannot hold against a full-blown Hormuz escalation.

Copom Watch SELIC AT 14.75% · NEXT MEETING: MAY 6-7

The BCB cut 25 bps to 14.75% just five days ago. The market initially cheered. Then Friday happened - and now the weekend escalation threatens to rewrite the entire rate path.

Today's Focus Survey is the single most important domestic data point. The BCB raised its 2026 IPCA projection to 3.9% at the March meeting. If the survey shows consensus above 4.5% - the ceiling of the tolerance band - the May cut becomes nearly impossible regardless of other conditions.

The open guidance ("adjustments in the pace of calibration are possible") gives the BCB room to pause or even reverse. With Brent at $114 and the government discussing diesel tax zeroing - a fiscal stimulus measure that runs counter to tight monetary policy - the BCB is boxed in.

Time Event Impact All Day Iran-US War Day 24. Trump's 48-hour ultimatum expires Monday evening. Asia crashed: Nikkei −5%, Kospi −6%, Hang Seng −3.5%. Brent $114. Iran threatens to completely close Hormuz. Iraq airspace closed. 22 nations condemned Iran HIGH 07:25 BRT BCB Focus Market Readout - IPCA 2026 expectations critical for May Copom. If consensus breaches 4.5% ceiling, easing cycle at risk. First survey since March 18 cut HIGH 08:00 BRT Mexico Retail Sales (Jan, prev: +4.3% YoY, MoM: −0.1%). BoJ Monthly Report. German Buba Monthly Report LOW 08:30 ET Chicago Fed National Activity Index (Feb, prev: 0.18). Gauge of US economic breadth - deterioration would confirm stagflation fears MEDIUM 11:00 ET EU Consumer Confidence (Mar, cons: −15.0, prev: −12.2). Sharp decline expected as war-driven energy costs erode European sentiment MEDIUM 12:00 ET ECB's Lane Speaks - Chief Economist's tone on inflation will signal ECB's response to the energy shock. Markets pricing 2 ECB hikes this year MEDIUM 13:00 ET Atlanta Fed GDPNow Q1 (prev: 2.3%). US growth tracker - any deterioration adds to stagflation narrative MEDIUM

Index Close Change RSI (14) Signal Ibovespa 176,219 −2.25% 46.16 Neutral IPC (Mexico) 64,135 −1.63% 30.64 Oversold COLCAP (Colombia) 2,231 +1.40% 47.45 Neutral IPSA (Chile) 10,278 −1.87% 37.71 OS Watch MERVAL (Argentina) 2,725,326 −1.57% 48.19 Neutral

Economic Calendar MONDAY, MAR 23Latin America Markets FRIDAY CLOSE

Friday's LatAm session was almost uniformly red. The Ibovespa (−2.25%) and IPSA (−1.87%) led the declines, while the MERVAL gave back 1.57% after three consecutive green sessions. Only Colombia's COLCAP (+1.40%) managed a positive close, boosted by oil-linked names.

Mexico's IPC fell 1.63% to 64,135 and is now deeply oversold with RSI at 30.64 - the lowest reading of the war period and approaching capitulation territory. Chile's IPSA (RSI 37.71) is nearing oversold as well. Both markets are vulnerable to further downside if Monday's geopolitical shock hits LatAm broadly.

Thursday's decoupling thesis - Brazil and Argentina rallying while the rest of LatAm sold off - lasted exactly one day. Friday's synchronized decline underscores that when the war escalates, correlations go to one across the region. As tracked in our Ibovespa market reports, the 200-day SMA at ~174,809 is now the definitive line in the sand.

Commodities & FX KEY MOVES

Brent closed Friday at $112.19 (+3.26%) - then surged to $114 on Sunday after Trump's ultimatum and Iran's threat to permanently close Hormuz. Iraq's force majeure declaration on all foreign-operated oilfields was the Friday catalyst. Saudi officials reportedly told the WSJ that crude could exceed $180 if disruptions last through late April. Goldman Sachs warned Brent could surpass its all-time high of $147.

Gold crashed to ~$4,200 on Friday (−6.54%), completing an 11% weekly decline - its worst since February 1983. The metal that broke $5,000 just days ago has been destroyed by surging real yields, forced margin liquidation, and a stronger dollar. Silver was even worse, plunging 8.37% to $62.21. The gold crash is a clear sign of forced deleveraging, not healthy risk repricing.

USD/BRL surged 1.81% to R$5.311, unwinding the entire post-Copom cut move. The carry trade that made Brazil attractive at 14.75% was overwhelmed by global risk-off. The DI curve steepened sharply as traders repriced the easing path. If Brent stays above $110 and the Focus Survey shows higher inflation expectations, the real could test R$5.40 this week.

DXY rose 0.39% to 99.50, supported by safe-haven demand and the hawkish Fed outlook. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.39% - its highest since July 2025. Markets have now priced zero Fed cuts for 2026, with some desks (Macquarie) calling for a hike in 1H27. Two ECB hikes are also being priced.

Bull Case Bear Case Trump ultimatums have historically been negotiating tactics, not final positions - Trump said Friday the US was "getting very close to meeting objectives" and considering winding down. The 48-hour threat may be designed to extract concessions, not trigger a new escalation. If Iran allows even partial tanker passage, oil collapses and markets rally hard. NATO and 22 nations are now actively planning to reopen Hormuz - NATO's Rutte said he is "absolutely convinced" the strait will be reopened. The UAE and Australia have joined the effort. A multinational convoy escorting tankers through the strait would fundamentally change the supply picture, even without Iranian cooperation. The gold crash signals peak panic, not the start of a new crisis - Gold falling 11% in a week during an active war is extreme forced deleveraging. When gold stabilizes, it historically marks the bottom in broader risk sentiment. The VIX at 26.78 is elevated but nowhere near March 2020 or August 2024 crisis levels. The Ibovespa's 200-day SMA has held twice - institutional bid is real - Both Thursday and Friday tested the 174,809 area and bounced. R$45 billion in YTD foreign flows and 14.75% Selic create structural demand that is unlikely to evaporate on a single headline. The ultimatum creates binary risk with no good outcome for markets - If Trump strikes Iranian power plants, the war escalates dramatically and Brent could spike to $150+. If he backs down, the Hormuz blockade continues indefinitely and markets must price a prolonged supply disruption. There is no scenario where Monday's deadline resolves cleanly. Asia's crash is a warning shot - Brazil cannot escape a global selloff of this magnitude - Nikkei −5%, Kospi −6% with circuit breakers. This is not a localized event. When the S&P 500 opens with similar pressure, Brazil's decoupling thesis faces its hardest test. The Copom cut cannot offset a $114 Brent and 4.39% US yields. The BCB's easing cycle may be over before it started - One cut of 25 bps, then Brent doubled and the Fed signaled hikes. If the Focus Survey shows IPCA above 4.5%, the May cut is dead. If the BCB is forced to pause or reverse, the entire equity thesis built on falling rates collapses. Iran has fired missiles at a nuclear facility and a US-UK base 2,500 miles away - The attack on Dimona (near Israel's nuclear center) and the ICBM toward Diego Garcia represent qualitative escalation. Iran is demonstrating capabilities that exceed previously known limits. This widening of the conflict zone introduces tail risks that are impossible to price.

Risk Map BULL vs BEARPositioning BOTTOM LINE

Monday is a capital preservation day. The Trump ultimatum expires in hours, Asia is crashing, Brent is at $114, and the Ibovespa enters the session 1,400 points above its 200-day SMA. The risk-reward for new longs is poor until the geopolitical picture clarifies.

The Focus Survey at 07:25 BRT sets the domestic tone before B3 opens. If IPCA expectations hold below 4.5%, the Copom cut narrative survives and Brazilian domestic names retain a floor. If expectations breach the ceiling, expect the DI curve to reprice violently and rate-sensitive stocks (builders, retailers) to accelerate lower.

For those who must be positioned: PRIO and oil exporters remain the only hedge that works in a $114 Brent world. Banks and builders are the most vulnerable to a DI curve shock. Reduce gross exposure into any intraday bounce - the 48-hour deadline creates a binary event that could resolve either way by the US close.

The 200-day SMA at ~174,809 is now the war's defining technical level. A close below it today would be the first medium-term trend break and trigger systematic selling. If it holds - as it has twice - the Ibovespa's structural supports remain intact, and the next relief rally will be violent.

RT Staff Reporters · This newsletter is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Always consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.