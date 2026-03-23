Bhopal To Host Next Army Day Parade CM Yadav Meets Army Chief Dwivedi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal, and discussions were held on encouraging youth to join the Indian Army.

Bhopal to Host Next Army Day Parade

CM Yadav also informed that the next Army Day parade will be held in Bhopal, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also attend the event. "Today, I met with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal. During the meeting, discussions were held on inspiring youth to join the Indian armed forces. A grand 'Army Day' parade will be held in Bhopal on January 15 next year, in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

He further stressed that the parade would further strengthen the spirit of respect and honour towards the country's rich military heritage and brave soldiers. "The series of events in Bhopal will begin from January 9, featuring important programmes such as 'Shaurya Sandhya', a military exhibition, and military exercises," he added in the post.

Significance of Army Day

Every year, January 15 is commemorated as 'Army Day' to remember the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from General FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. The day symbolises the transfer of military leadership to Indian hands after independence.

The Army Day parade showcases the operational strength, discipline, and modern capabilities of the Indian Army. It includes marching contingents, military hardware displays, and demonstrations of combat capabilities, highlighting the Army's preparedness. (ANI)

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