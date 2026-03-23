Moi Reinforces Safety Compliance As Employees Return To Workplaces

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior has emphasised the importance of continuing to adhere to approved preventive measures and safety instructions as employees resume on-site work tomorrow, March 24, 2026.

The Ministry further stressed the necessity to comply with directives issued by the authorities, including following workplace safety guidelines, ensuring the readiness of emergency exits, evacuation routes, and assembly points, as well as adhering to all instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

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"This contributes to safeguarding the safety of employees and visitors and to ensuring the efficient and safe continuity of operations," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry also urged all entities to continue raising awareness among employees and visitors about the approved preventive guidelines and to ensure their effective implementation, thereby promoting a safe working environment and enhancing readiness to respond to any developments.

The approved guidelines for workplaces can be found here. The Ministry also shared the hotline numbers 2355585 or 2355633, for those with further inquiries.