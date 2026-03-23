Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Replacement In Bonds For New Lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


2026-03-23 05:31:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

23 March 2026

On April 1, 2026, the following replacement of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond Type Current Bond New Bond
Cibor3 (RO)

 ISIN DK0009548026 ISIN DK0009551756
Interest rate spread 0.21% Interest rate spread 0.07%
Maturity date 01-10-2027 Maturity date 01-10-2028
Closing date 31-08-2027 Closing date 31-08-2028
Cibor3 green (SDO)

 ISIN DK0009546244 ISIN DK0009551673
Interest rate spread 0.07% Interest rate spread 0.04%
Maturity date 01-10-2027 Maturity date 01-04-2029
Closing date 31-08-2027 Closing date 31-01-2029
Euribor3 (SDO)

 ISIN DK0009546400 ISIN DK0009551830
Interest rate spread 0.50% Interest rate spread 0.33%
Maturity date 01-10-2027 Maturity date 01-04-2029
Closing date 31-08-2027 Closing date 31-01-2029

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment

  • Replacement in bonds for new lending - Nykredit Realkredit AS - 23032026

MENAFN23032026004107003653ID1110893981



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search