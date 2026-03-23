Natavo Avocado Showcases World's First 100% Natural, Non-Browning Avocado To UK Food Businesses

Stand No. N2657, London Excel - 30th Mar - 1st Apr 2026 - Natavo Avocado will showcase its 100% natural, non-browning avocado at the upcoming International Food & Drink Event 2026 (IFE) at London's Excel. This world first innovation has been developed to overcome the well-known limitations of using fresh avocado in food production and food service environments.

Developed using the patented NatavoTM process, the enzyme responsible for browning avocado is naturally deactivated, allowing the fruit to remain fresh, green and visually appealing for up to 10 days after thawing - without additives or preservatives – and without affecting the taste or texture.

Produced in BRC-certified facilities in Mexico and South Africa, Natavo Avocado is designed specifically for high-volume food production environments and particularly for those where the rapid browning and inconsistency of avocado has previously been commercially challenging.

Today, Natavo Avocado supply customers in over 15 countries and have been recognised by The World Food Awards and SIAL (Salon International de l'Alimentation) as a breakthrough in food innovation.

Ross Harris, Director at Naturo Technologies comments:

“Avocado is hugely popular with consumers but notoriously difficult for food businesses to manage consistently at scale. Natavo Avocado removes that unpredictability and allows manufacturers and foodservice operators to use avocado reliably while maintaining quality and visual appeal.”

UK visitors to IFE will have the opportunity to discuss the operational benefits of integrating Natavo Avocado into their businesses with the team behind the innovation, and their UK distributor partners, Food Team International.

Mark Roscoe, Managing Director at Food Team International comments:

“We're incredibly proud to be partnering with Natavo Avocado to deliver this world first solution for one of the industry's most persistent challenges. Natavo Avocado isn't just another innovation; it's a much-needed leap forward for sustainability, consistency, and profitability in food service and food manufacturing businesses”.

ENDS





About Food Team International

Founded in 2005, Food Team International is a specialist ingredients supplier serving food manufacturers and food service operators in the UK. Sourcing the highest quality ingredients from a global network of over 100 suppliers across 20 countries, Food Team International have created a unique, logistically efficient, and highly sought after sourcing and distribution business.

Success has been built through industry leading expertise in alternative sourcing, enabling their customers to better manage risk and navigate change, and intelligent food solutions, a specialist and diverse range of ingredients that have the capability of removing process, cost and waste from within their customers supply chains.

Food Team International is praised by its customers for the confidence, security, support and versatility it provides, and since 2005, the business has grown at 35% CAGR with an annual turnover of £36m reported in April 2025.

About Naturo Technologies

Naturo Technologies, the Australian food technology company behind Natavo Avocado, are leaders in food innovation. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Coolum Beach, Queensland, Australia, Naturo Technologies focus on creating natural preservation technologies for food and dairy products. The company's goal is to solve major problems in the food supply chain – such as short life, food waste, and loss of nutrients over life. All, without the need for or use of chemicals or artificial additives. Using patented innovative processing technology, the company have found and commercialised solutions to make food last longer, stay natural, and reduce waste.

About Natavo Avocado

In 2012, research into solving the problem of avocado browning began and in 2016, the first 'avocado time machine' processing system was developed. In 2018, the NatavoTM non browning product range was officially launched into the market.

Natavo Avocado is a processed frozen avocado ingredient (slices, chunks, dice, or smashed) which has been treated with the NatavoTM patented process that naturally stops the enzyme responsible for browning, allowing the fruit to stay green for up to 10 days after thawing, without any additives. Natavo Avocado solves an expensive and widespread problem in the food industry. Enzymatic browning turns cut avocado brown within 30-60 minutes. To stop this, manufacturers have previously added acids, preservatives or modified atmosphere packaging to the fruit. With Natavo Avocado, none of that is necessary. The natural process, which is patented, ensures the product remains clean label. Natavo avocado allows producers to ship IQF avocado ingredients that are consistent in colour, texture and taste, longer lasting and 100% natural. Natavo Avocado continues to be applauded for its breakthrough innovation which is both scientifically novel and commercially beneficial across multiple applications.