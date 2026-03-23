PM Modi Pays Tribute To Ram Manohar Lohia, A Voice For Social Justice

PM Modi Remembers Ram Manohar Lohia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, remembering him as an outstanding thinker and a voice of social justice. Describing Lohia as a multifaceted personality, PM highlighted his pivotal role in mobilising the masses against colonial rule and his subsequent contributions to India's progress after 1947. The Prime Minister remarked that Lohia was an outstanding thinker and one of the foremost voices of social justice in the country. He affirmed that Lohia's unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and the marginalised continues to inspire generations, noting that his thoughts on gender equality and participatory governance remain equally relevant today.

On X, the PM wrote, "Tributes to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a multifaceted personality who played a pivotal role in mobilising people against colonial rule and subsequently contributed to the progress of India after 1947. He was an outstanding thinker and one of the foremost voices of social justice. His unwavering commitment to the cause of empowering the poor and the marginalised continues to inspire generations. Equally noteworthy are his thoughts on gender equality and participatory governance."

Other Leaders Pay Homage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Ram Manohar Lohia through a social media post. On X, he said, "On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, eminent socialist thinker, and pioneer of 'Sapta Kranti', Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, humble tributes. His dedication to social justice, equality, and the national language Hindi will forever inspire us to build a strong and self-reliant India."

Apart from them, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with other members of Parliament, paid floral tributes to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Who Was Ram Manohar Lohia?

Ram Manohar Lohia was an activist in the Independence movement and a socialist political leader. He was a member of the Praja Socialist Party and the Samyukta Socialist Party. In 1962, Lohia contested against former PM Jawaharlal Nehru from Phulpur, but he lost the election. In 1963, he won the bye-election and became an MP from Farukkhabad. Later in 1967, he won the election from the Kannauj constituency. (ANI)

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