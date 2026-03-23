(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V



Telephone +45 7012 5300



23 March 2026

Company Announcement No 22/2026

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 20 Marts 2026. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .

Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachment

Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 22-2026