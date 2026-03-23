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Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S


2026-03-23 04:45:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S		 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V

Telephone +45 7012 5300

23 March 2026

Company Announcement No 22/2026

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 20 Marts 2026. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .

Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachment

  • Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 22-2026

MENAFN23032026004107003653ID1110893788



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