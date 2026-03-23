SOUEAST Making Its Mark in Latin America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the Latin American automotive market has become increasingly dynamic, emerging as a notable incremental market. The Brazil's industrial policy incentives under the Mover Plan, accelerated energy transition initiatives in Colombia and Chile, as well as the localized production trend spurred by regional trade agreements, are collectively reshaping this region's competitive dynamics. Amid this transformation, SOUEAST, a global automotive brand, is steadily emerging as a new focus in the Latin American market.

It is reported that SOUEAST has launched multiple models in several Latin American countries, including Chile, Peru, and Uruguay. Notably, SOUEAST has taken a very proactive market expansion strategy in the Mexican market, marked by a major brand launch event at Mexico City's Citibanamex Center in June 2025. The brand has since established over 40 sales and service outlets, demonstrating strong localization execution and market responsiveness.

As a global automotive brand, SOUEAST is accelerating its international growth by capitalizing on its technological R&D capabilities and supply chain resources brand currently operates in over 48 countries and regions, offering a diverse product portfolio that includes the Urban Stylish SUV S06/S06DM, Urban Intelligent SUV S07, and Smart Premium SUV S09. It is worth noting that SOUEAST's performance in African market provides a strategic reference for other brands looking to enter Africa and beyond. For instance, since launching in Egypt in July 2024, the brand quickly climbed to 4th place in the passenger vehicle segment and ranked 6th across all automotive brands within just one year, a rare pace of growth in the industry. This demonstrates expertise in product positioning and efficient channel management, offering valuable experience for SOUEAST's expansion in the Latin American market.





SOUEAST is rapidly expanding its regional distribution network and has conducted in-depth cooperation discussions with leading automotive dealers in key markets across Latin America, such as Colombia, Guatemala, Bolivia, El Salvador, and Honduras. Meanwhile, left-hand drive (LHD) markets such as Venezuela, Ecuador and the Caribbean are under evaluation for future expansion phases. As competition intensifies in the Latin American market, it will be compelling to observe whether SOUEAST can successfully replicate its growth model in other emerging markets.

Fujian Soueast Automobile Sales Co., Ltd

Weitong Liu

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+86 19216437319

Wuhu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

