(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Glow by Kirtilals, the contemporary natural diamond jewellery brand from the House of Kirtilals, has been conferred with the prestigious ' Emerging Brand of the Year ' award at the Retail Jeweller Circle of Excellence South 2026. The recognition was presented at the esteemed Retail Jeweller India Forum held in Bengaluru, celebrating excellence and innovation within the jewellery industry.

Glow by Kirtilals honoured with 'Emerging Brand of the Year' at Retail Jeweller Circle of Excellence South 2026, The award was presented to Suraj Shantakumar, Director – Business Strategy, Kirtilals

The award was presented to Suraj Shantakumar, Director – Business Strategy, Kirtilals, and Raghunath, AVP, Kirtilals by Amit Pratihari of Gemological Institute of America and Samit Bhatta of Retail Jeweller India, recognising Glow by Kirtilals for its remarkable growth trajectory, design innovation, and strong resonance with the evolving aspirations of modern consumers.

Since its inception, Glow by Kirtilals has carved a distinct identity in the lightweight, everyday natural diamond jewellery segment-offering designs that seamlessly blend contemporary aesthetics with fine craftsmanship. The brand's focus on accessibility, versatility, and design-forward collections has enabled it to build a deep and growing connection with young, style-conscious audiences.

Demonstrating consistent expansion, Glow by Kirtilals currently operates nine stores across key cities in South India. Strengthening its retail footprint further, the brand is set to launch new stores in Madurai and Chennai (Adyar), reinforcing its commitment to bringing modern diamond jewellery closer to its customers.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in Glow by Kirtilals' growth journey. It underscores the brand's dedication to innovation, customer-centric experiences, and delivering refined, accessible luxury. As Glow continues to evolve, it remains focused on redefining everyday elegance for a new generation-while upholding the legacy of trust and craftsmanship synonymous with Kirtilals.