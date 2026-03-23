MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Hitachi Receives the 2026 Catalyst Award, a Global Recognition for Building an Inclusive Organization

TOKYO, Mar 23, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) announced that it has been named a 2026 Catalyst Award winner, in recognition of its efforts to embed inclusion as a core element of its global management and business strategies.

Catalyst is the global nonprofit accelerating organizational performance and progress through workplace inclusion for everyone. The Catalyst Award is the premier global recognition of workplace inclusion initiatives.

Through the“Together, We Are Stronger” initiative, Hitachi has driven a more inclusive culture across the organization by advancing inclusive leadership and strengthening talent practices while addressing long-established cultural norms in Japan. Championed by senior leadership, Hitachi's approach combines global governance with local implementation to accelerate talent opportunities across the company's diverse markets, while promoting a culture of psychological safety, trust and shared accountability. The initiative focuses on leadership development programs at multiple career stages, transparent talent processes, and company‐wide well‐being efforts that support all employees. Together, these efforts demonstrate how inclusion can drive both organizational performance and innovation, positioning Hitachi as a company committed to delivering social and business impact.

Lorena Dellagiovanna, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CHRO, Chief Sustainability Officer, Hitachi, Ltd., said: Inclusion is how we build strong teams and better ideas at Hitachi. When people have fair opportunity to contribute and grow, innovation follows and drives positive social impact. This Catalyst Award affirms the journey we have taken and reinforces our commitment to keep moving forward.

For more information about Hitachi Group's inclusion initiative, please visit: Hitachi Sustainability Report 2025

About Catalyst:

Catalyst Press Release:

about/newsroom/2026/media-release-2026-catalyst-award

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY 2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783. 3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Sectors: Enterprise IT