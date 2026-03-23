US Asks Americans Worldwide To Exercise 'Increased Caution'
In a statement, the US Department of State said that Americans abroad should follow guidance provided in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.
It noted that periodic airspace closures could cause travel disruptions and added that US diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, had been targeted.
The statement said that“groups supportive of Iran” may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and its citizens worldwide.
The warning comes as tensions and clashes between Iran, the United States and Israel continue to escalate.
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