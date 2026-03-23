Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Asks Americans Worldwide To Exercise 'Increased Caution'

US Asks Americans Worldwide To Exercise 'Increased Caution'


2026-03-23 04:00:51
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United States has advised its citizens worldwide, particularly in the Middle East, to remain vigilant and exercise increased caution.

In a statement, the US Department of State said that Americans abroad should follow guidance provided in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.

It noted that periodic airspace closures could cause travel disruptions and added that US diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, had been targeted.

The statement said that“groups supportive of Iran” may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and its citizens worldwide.

The warning comes as tensions and clashes between Iran, the United States and Israel continue to escalate.

kk/sa

MENAFN23032026000174011037ID1110893688



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search