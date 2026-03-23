K'taka Ministers Would Bring Money In Gunny Bags To Influence Voters, Claims BJP On Bypolls

MENAFN - IANS) Bagalkot (Karnataka), March 23 (IANS) BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Monday expressed strong confidence that the party will win the bye-elections in Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies. "No one can stop the lotus from blooming," he stated.

B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that the Chief Minister and several Cabinet ministers are likely to camp in Bagalkot, while in Davanagere South, ministers would bring money“not in suitcases but in gunny bags” to influence voters.

Vijayendra claimed that the Karnataka government was“corrupt, anti-people, anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-Dalit, and anti-youth,” adding that people were fed up with its governance.

Vijayendra said that despite being the ruling party, the Congress would not be able to prevent the BJP's victory in the two constituencies, regardless of the“circus” it engages in.

He exuded confidence that BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath would win in Bagalkot and that the party would secure a historic victory in Davanagere South. However, he cautioned party workers against complacency and urged them to remain vigilant until the last moment of voting.

He instructed workers to ensure that voters are brought from their homes to polling booths, expressing confidence that such efforts would result in a decisive victory for BJP candidates.

Recalling his visit, Vijayendra said he had offered special prayers before leaving Bengaluru and sought the blessings of his father, former Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa. He noted that Yediyurappa has never backed down from challenges in his political career and said he was encouraged by his guidance.

He also acknowledged internal differences within the party but assured that the leadership would resolve them.“All leaders will work together to ensure BJP's victory,” he said.

Reiterating his earlier stance, Vijayendra asserted that the BJP would win both bye-elections and that“no one can stop the lotus from blooming.” He further alleged that the Congress had resorted to conspiracies in the past during the Sira and K.R. Pete bypolls and urged party workers to stay alert until voting concludes.