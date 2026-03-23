Viral Video Shows People Walking On Wet Cement At Bihar Station, Netizens React WATCH

Mostly, the Bihar public is scrutinised for actions that people in the rest of India would hesitate to take; however, when a video of a Patna crowd walking all over freshly laid concrete surfaced on social media, netizens were quick to blame and question the authorities. Confused? The throng in question consisted primarily of train passengers who had no choice but to walk on wet concrete because the railway station platform was completely covered with recently placed concrete.

All in all, as the train stopped, passengers had no other way to leave the platform, except by walking on the train platform. Keeping this in mind, netizens were quick to criticise railway officials for conducting construction work throughout the day, despite a busy train schedule. According to the post, the event occurred in Patna's Khushrupur.

Watch Viral Video

The post was published on Instagram by 'citizen_kau'. The post was shared yesterday, and it has received over 196K views.

Did no one in the bureaucracy actually think this through? Train is stopping at that platform where they have poured wet concrete. What did they expect the people to do? Use a jet pack?‍♀️ twitter/r0j4eyK3fW

- Citizen Kau (@citizen_kau) March 22, 2026

Social Media Reacts

Most netizens criticised the authorities' "negligence" in performing their duties, while others questioned their "common sense".

“Poor people. They will get blamed for a mistake from the Railway authority side,” wrote a user.“Bureaucracy be like: Janta ke liye banaya tha... Janta ne hi bigaad diya (It was for the public, but the public ruined it),” added another.

“This is another scam. The train could have been diverted to another platform and this could have been barricaded,” added another person.“Why not use tiles on it beforehand?” asked the next person.