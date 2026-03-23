5 Brutal Lessons Arsenal Must Learn From Carabao Cup Defeat To Manchester City At Wembley

Arsenal's Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City exposed costly errors and harsh selection calls. Mikel Arteta's choices backfired, leaving lessons his side must absorb quickly to keep their season's bigger ambitions alive.

The biggest talking point was Arteta's choice to start Kepa Arrizabalaga over David Raya. Kepa had featured throughout the competition, but his mistakes proved decisive. He spilled a cross for Nico O'Reilly's opener and later conceded again. While honouring a player's contribution is admirable, finals demand the strongest lineup. Raya's reliability should have trumped sentiment.

Arteta hesitated to withdraw underperforming players. Piero Hincapié struggled defensively while on a booking, and Leandro Trossard offered little in attack. Bukayo Saka, despite his star status, was ineffective after two early chances. Keeping them on too long weakened Arsenal's chances. Big games require decisive changes, even if it means removing key names.

Arsenal's performance unravelled after half-time when basic mistakes crept in. Passing became rushed, marking stretched, and composure lost. City seized on those lapses, raising their level while Arsenal dropped theirs. Finals are unforgiving, and Arsenal must learn that discipline and precision cannot falter under pressure.

It has been six years since Arsenal last lifted silverware, and nine years since fans witnessed one live. With such a drought, pragmatism must outweigh sentiment. Arteta's selection choices should always prioritise winning over loyalty. The Carabao Cup may not define their season, but it was a chance to break the barren run.

Arteta spoke of“perspective” after the match, urging his players to use disappointment as motivation. Arsenal remain nine points clear in the Premier League, still in the Champions League, and face an FA Cup quarter-final. This defeat must be parked quickly, serving as fuel for the bigger prizes still within reach.