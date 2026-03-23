Telangana Mulls 10% Salary Cut For Staff Who Neglect Elderly Parents

Salary Deduction for Neglecting Parents Proposed

In a significant policy move, the Telangana government is likely to consider a proposal in today's Cabinet meeting to impose a 10% salary deduction on state employees found neglecting their elderly parents.

According to sources from the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to place the proposal before the Cabinet during the ongoing budget session.

The initiative reflects the government's intent to reinforce accountability and ensure the welfare of senior citizens within families.

The proposed law aims to address rising concerns over the neglect and abandonment of elderly parents, even among financially secure households.

If implemented, it would empower authorities to take action against government employees who fail to provide adequate care and support to their ageing parents.

The Chief Minister has, on several occasions, indicated the government's intention to introduce such a measure, emphasising the importance of upholding family values and safeguarding the dignity of senior citizens.

Officials suggest that the government is keen to fast-track the proposal and may attempt to pass the legislation within the current budget session itself.

If approved, Telangana could become one of the first states to directly link employee salaries to parental care responsibilities, adding a stricter enforcement layer to existing laws like the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Further clarity on the draft legislation and its enforcement mechanisms is expected after the Cabinet meeting later today.

CM's Appeal to State Employees

The Chief Minister earlier appealed to the government employees to strive hard to strengthen the state economy and meet the growing financial requirements in the coming days.

He stressed that the employees' big responsibility is to curb irregularities and generate more income in the wake of increasing requirements for financial resources for the Telangana state.

Participating in the Telangana Madiga Employees Thanksgiving programme on March 6, the CM also said that the government was releasing Rs 1000 crore every month to clear the pending bills of the retired employees.

Following the retirement of 1000 employees, CM Revanth Reddy said that the role of employees was more important in running the government in a coordinated manner. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)