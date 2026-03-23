Mirella Atherton
- Lecturer in Law, University of Newcastle
Mirella is an academic lecturer and researcher at the University of Newcastle. She has worked for the Australian Government. Mirella's key aim is to protect consumers in financial transactions. Mirella specialises in Banking and Finance Law. Her current projects include:
Fraud and scams
Responsible lending to vulnerable consumers
Compulsory income management for welfare recipients
Privacy of financial data in the banking and finance
Data breach
Financial hardship and financial abuse
Economic shock following a disaster
Gambling with credit
- –present Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Newcastle
- 2004 University of Newcastle, PhD
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