Mirella Atherton

Lecturer in Law, University of Newcastle

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Mirella is an academic lecturer and researcher at the University of Newcastle. She has worked for the Australian Government. Mirella's key aim is to protect consumers in financial transactions. Mirella specialises in Banking and Finance Law. Her current projects include:

Fraud and scams

Responsible lending to vulnerable consumers

Compulsory income management for welfare recipients

Privacy of financial data in the banking and finance

Data breach

Financial hardship and financial abuse

Economic shock following a disaster

Gambling with credit

–present Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Newcastle

2004 University of Newcastle, PhD

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