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Kainoa Blaisdell Rejoins FTI Consulting As MD Handling Strategic Comms
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Kainoa Blaisdell has rejoined FTI Consulting as its new managing director within the strategic communications segment, as a member of its wider global financial communications and special situations practice, he told PRovoke Media.
Working closely with its global leadership team, Blaisdell's responsibilities cover strategic advisory across financial communications, investor relations, stakeholder engagement and government affairs, as well as crisis and reputation management, primarily for clients in the financial services and alternative investment industries.
Blaisdell will also be focusing on further supporting the build-out of private markets and event-driven capabilities - specifically transactions, restructurings, litigation, and crisis communications.
"I'm looking forward to working closely with our regional and global leadership teams to advise clients navigating critical moments of transformation and crisis," said Blaisdell.
"We are delighted to welcome Kainoa back to the firm. His deep expertise in navigating complex financial communications and his proven track record in special situations are invaluable assets as we continue to expand our senior advisory capabilities," said Tom Evrard, senior managing director and head of Southeast Asia strategic communications at FTI Consulting. "Kainoa's return reinforces our commitment to continue expanding our advisory offering and providing world-class counsel to clients facing transformational events across the Asia Pacific region."
Prior to working in consulting, Blaisdell served in senior leadership positions in the investment research, journalism and private wealth management sectors across Eastern and Western Europe, as well as Asia Pacific. He was previously with Sandpiper as its financial practice lead for APAC. Before that, he was with FTI Consulting for two years from 2023 to 2025 as its managing director. In that role, he led strategic communications for its regional financial communications and special situations practice, covering investor relations, M&A, restructuring, alternative investments and shareholder activism.
Over the years, Kainoa has advised a wide range of leading companies on various cross-border capital market transactions, fundraising engagements and restructuring situations, serving clients on both the buy- and sell-side navigating these transformational events.
Working closely with its global leadership team, Blaisdell's responsibilities cover strategic advisory across financial communications, investor relations, stakeholder engagement and government affairs, as well as crisis and reputation management, primarily for clients in the financial services and alternative investment industries.
Blaisdell will also be focusing on further supporting the build-out of private markets and event-driven capabilities - specifically transactions, restructurings, litigation, and crisis communications.
"I'm looking forward to working closely with our regional and global leadership teams to advise clients navigating critical moments of transformation and crisis," said Blaisdell.
"We are delighted to welcome Kainoa back to the firm. His deep expertise in navigating complex financial communications and his proven track record in special situations are invaluable assets as we continue to expand our senior advisory capabilities," said Tom Evrard, senior managing director and head of Southeast Asia strategic communications at FTI Consulting. "Kainoa's return reinforces our commitment to continue expanding our advisory offering and providing world-class counsel to clients facing transformational events across the Asia Pacific region."
Prior to working in consulting, Blaisdell served in senior leadership positions in the investment research, journalism and private wealth management sectors across Eastern and Western Europe, as well as Asia Pacific. He was previously with Sandpiper as its financial practice lead for APAC. Before that, he was with FTI Consulting for two years from 2023 to 2025 as its managing director. In that role, he led strategic communications for its regional financial communications and special situations practice, covering investor relations, M&A, restructuring, alternative investments and shareholder activism.
Over the years, Kainoa has advised a wide range of leading companies on various cross-border capital market transactions, fundraising engagements and restructuring situations, serving clients on both the buy- and sell-side navigating these transformational events.
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