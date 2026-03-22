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Kevin Veale
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Senior Lecturer in Media Studies, School of Humanities, Media and Creative Communication, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
- –present Lecturer in Media Studies, Massey University
- 2012 University of Auckland, PhD in Film, Television and Media Studies
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