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Kevin Veale

Kevin Veale


2026-03-22 07:04:08
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Media Studies, School of Humanities, Media and Creative Communication, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Profile Articles Activity No information Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Media Studies, Massey University
Education
  • 2012 University of Auckland, PhD in Film, Television and Media Studies

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