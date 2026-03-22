Scaramucci: Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle Intact Q4 Rally Forecast

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's bear market has been framed by a familiar prism: the traditional four-year cycle. Yet proponents argue that institutional demand, particularly via BTC -focused exchange-traded funds, has muted volatility and may shape the path of prices through the next cycle. In a recent discussion, Anthony Scaramucci, managing partner of SkyBridge, suggested that while the cycle remains visible, its dynamics have been altered by new liquidity channels and changing market participation.

Speaking with Scott Melker on The Wolf of All Streets podcast, Scaramucci described the four-year pattern as“muted” by ETF inflows that have helped cushion sharp swings.“We're in a four-year cycle, and there were some traditional whales, some OGs, that believe in the four-year cycle, and guess what happens in life when you believe in something? You create a self-fulfilling prophecy,” he said. The implication is that market psychology and the presence of ETFs have tempered the classic boom-bust rhythm that many investors associate with BTC.

Looking ahead, Scaramucci warned that BTC is likely to remain choppy for most of the year, with a renewed bull market emerging in the fourth quarter of 2026. He noted that the broader market narrative at the time had shifted away from a straightforward ascent toward a more nuanced trajectory, where macro and policy factors would matter just as much as on-chain signals.

The conversation also touched on the expectations that had circulated in late 2024 and early 2025. Market participants, including Scaramucci, had anticipated BTC could surge toward around $150,000 in 2025, driven by broad political momentum and regulatory openness in the United States. That consensus was upended by a sharp October downturn that pulled BTC from a prior peak to a much lower range, underscoring how quickly sentiment can swing in crypto markets.

History has repeatedly shown that price movements often defy prevailing sentiment. Scaramucci pointed to the early 2023 period, when BTC's price action moved contrary to bright-eyed forecasts in the wake of the FTX collapse in November 2022. After a period of disinterest and malaise, the market reversed into a new upcycle, illustrating how catalysts can reset the mood even when the broader narrative appears unfavorable.

The four-year cycle remains a reference framework for BTC, but ETF inflows have muted its volatility and potentially altered how the cycle plays out. BTC is expected to experience choppy trading through much of this year, with the next major leg higher anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026. Market expectations for a 2025 surge to around $150,000 were fueled by pro-crypto policy signals and regulatory warming, but an October crash shattered that consensus. Historical reactions show BTC can rebound after episodes of apathy or negative catalysts, reinforcing the idea that macro shocks and sentiment swings remain powerful drivers. Geopolitical developments and stock-market dynamics can influence BTC through correlations with risk assets, underscoring the need to monitor macro risk sentiment alongside on-chain activity.

Key takeawaysThe cycle, ETFs, and the evolving market backdrop

In the eyes of Scaramucci, the presence of BTC-focused exchange-traded funds has changed the game. ETFs offer a new, regulated channel through which institutional players can gain exposure, potentially dampening sharp drawdowns and tempering the kind of volatile spikes that once defined BTC cycles. This shift does not erase the cycle's specter, but it reframes it-turning a potentially binary up- or down-market into a more nuanced, information-rich environment in which policy signals and fund flows matter as much as supply-demand fundamentals.

That framing sits alongside long-standing debates within the crypto industry about whether the four-year cycle remains intact. While some observers point to deviations in late 2025 or 2026, others, including Scaramucci, argue that the cycle still offers a useful heuristic for investors trying to gauge risk, duration, and potential turning points. The market's sensitivity to events such as regulatory announcements, ETF inflows, or major macro shocks continues to complicate any simple forecast.

From peak to pause: how catalysts have shifted the narrative

The historical arc cited by Scaramucci stretches from BTC's all-time run toward lofty levels to the subsequent retrenchment that has colored investor psychology for years. The narrative notes that BTC once traded near the upper stratosphere-around a $126,000 range in prior cycles-before the October pullback. From there, the price retraced to the $60,000 area, highlighting how quickly sentiment can reverse and the importance of liquidity and risk appetite in determining the price path.

Beyond these cycles, the market's reaction to external shocks-such as the FTX collapse in late 2022-has underscored a pattern: even after periods of disillusionment, bitcoin has demonstrated resilience, often resuming an uptrend when investor interest returns and liquidity improves. The early months of 2023, in particular, showed that upside moves can unfold despite a broader backdrop of skepticism or unfavorable headlines.

Another facet of the discussion centers on whether 2025 and 2026 would deliver a fresh bull phase. While the consensus among several participants had anticipated a robust climb in 2025, the trajectory was interrupted by the October downturn and broader risk-off dynamics. The question remains whether the market will reassert its longer-term cycle or whether a new regime-shaped by macro policy, regulatory clarity, and global liquidity-will redefine BTC's pace and scale.

Geopolitics, risk sentiment, and BTC's market correlations

Macro shocks have always tested BTC's claimed role as a hedge or diversifier. The recent wave of geopolitical tension and global risk-off periods have at times coincided with renewed pressure on risk assets, and BTC has not been immune. In the most recent turn, BTC dipped below a key psychological level in the wake of intensifying geopolitical events. At the same time, traditional stock indices have faced renewed selling pressure; the S&P 500 fell around 1.3% as the week closed, dipping below a widely watched moving average and highlighting a possible shift in the correlation between BTC and mainstream markets.

Analysts have warned that if BTC continues to exhibit a sustained positive correlation with equities, its downside could be more pronounced in risk-off environments-potentially amplifying losses in a scenario where macro catalysts favor traditional assets. Yet the crypto market has shown episodic decoupling at different points in history, illustrating that the relationship is not fixed and can diverge as new liquidity channels and market participants come into play.

The ongoing debate about Bitcoin's cycle, and whether it remains a reliable compass for pricing, continues to draw attention from investors and researchers. Some industry voices argue that structural shifts-such as increasing institutional participation, evolving derivatives markets, and tighter regulation-could render the old four-year narrative less predictive than it once was. Others maintain that the cycle still captures a collective behavior pattern-cyclical expectations that influence trading and risk management, even if the visible price path changes in response to external shocks.

For readers seeking a synthesis, it's not simply a question of whether the cycle endures, but how its cues interact with a broader market fabric that includes policy developments, ETF demand, and macro risk appetite. The interplay among these factors will likely determine how BTC navigates the remainder of this decade.

Longer-form reflections on the cycle's fate have appeared in industry circles, including discussions in crypto-focused media that weigh the structural shifts against historical precedent. The tension between a legacy four-year rhythm and new market realities remains a core theme for traders and builders alike, as they assess timing, risk controls, and capitalization strategies in a landscape defined by rapid change and evolving incentives.

As the community weighs these signals, investors should stay alert to ETF flow data, central-bank signals, and regulatory developments that could reshape the calculus of risk and reward. The next few quarters will be telling in terms of whether BTC can establish a fresh breakout or whether the cycle will again be interrupted by macro or policy-driven shocks.

Looking ahead, observers will be watching how the market absorbs geopolitical risks, how the S&P 500 and other risk assets respond to policy news, and how BTC trades as liquidity conditions shift. The implications extend beyond price alone: they touch on institutional adoption, derivative markets, and the broader narrative around crypto's role in diversified portfolios.

For now, the path remains uncertain but informed by a set of recognizable patterns and new inflows. The pace of ETF participation, the resilience of risk sentiment, and the cadence of regulatory clarity will help determine whether BTC's next major leg higher lies in late 2026 or in a broader, more gradual re-acceleration beyond that horizon.

Readers should watch for how ETF allocations evolve and whether macro catalysts-such as policy shifts or geopolitical developments-alter the balance of risk and return in the coming months. The question of whether Bitcoin's four-year rhythm endures or evolves is unlikely to be settled in the near term, but the signals from fund flows, price action, and policy readiness will continue to shape market expectations.

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