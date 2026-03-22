US Promotes Iran Peace Negotiations As Trump Announces Military Reduction

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Mediators Prefer to have an Early Contact

The regional intermediaries have intervened to deliver messages between the two parties. Egypt, Qatar and the United Kingdom have relayed positions as part of early outreach activities. Furthermore, their contacts demonstrate that both Washington and Tehran are examining the possibility of the negotiations framework has already conveyed rigid terms of getting down to formal negotiations. These are a ceasefire, guarantees of new war and financial compensation. Moreover, the location of Tehran indicates the issues of security in the long term and economic recovery of the city following weeks of conflicts.

The US has also stipulated some conditions that the conflict will come to an end. They are terminated development of missiles during several years and imposed restrictions on the uranium enrichment. In addition to the above, Washington aims at containing the activities of Iran supporting regional factions aligned to its interests Donald Trump said that US forces have undermined the military capacity of Iran in the course of operations. He pointed out that there is massive destruction of missile systems among other assets. Therefore, the administration looks at the present development as a foundation of strategy change.

According to Trump, the US is contaminating with a possibility to reduce its military presence in the region. In addition, he associated this action to attainment of major goals against Iranian capabilities. This trend represents the shift of active operations to a diplomatic solution prices around the world have remained high because it is not clear that there will be a route to supply the product. The Strait of Hormuz is still impacting the market sentiment because it cannot move freely. As a result, the cryptocurrency market is on the alert due to geopolitical risks market has reacted to the shifting trends in the war. Prices improved due to the reports of relaxed sanctions of Iranian oil exports. But the volatility has not ended yet because investors are monitoring the military and diplomatic signs closely.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.