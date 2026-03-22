Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Sunday, March 22, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT Nightlife Desk Cypress Hill at Vivo Rio CANCELLED · Embaralhando 7 brings guitar intimacy to Blue Note Rio · Sunday wind-down across Lapa and Copacabana · Lollapalooza Day 3 closes in SP 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Sunday in Rio de Janeiro nightlife runs quieter than the peak-Saturday blitz, but the venues that stay open deliver something Saturday can't: intimacy and space. First, the headline correction:- confirmed by Vivo Rio's official website, with full refunds via Ticketmaster. The show had been teased all week across our guides; it is not happening. What is happening: atbringsandto the stage at 7 pm for a single session - two guitarists in dialogue, intimate acoustic music on the Copacabana oceanfront. The daytime started early with the Blue Note'sfrom noon - Sunday brunch with live music. Inruns its Sunday session from noon to 9 pm - samba de raiz in the afternoon light, no cover.stays open daily with its late kitchen. The major Lapa venues -and- are dark tonight. In São Paulo,closes the festival withandat Interlagos. This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Mostly sunny - 28 °C, 5 % rain. A beautiful Sunday evening. Guitar · Intimate · Acoustic Blue Note Rio - Embaralhando 7 · Leo Pinheiro & Sérgio Chiavazzoli → Copacabana · Av. Atlântica, 1910 · 7 pm · Single session Samba · Afternoon · Free Beco do Rato - Sunday Session · Noon to 9 pm → Lapa · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 · No cover · Samba de raiz Bossa Nova · Brunch · Daytime Blue Note Rio - Almoço Bossa Nova from Noon → Copacabana · Av. Atlântica, 1910 · From 12 pm · Brunch + live music CANCELLED · Hip-Hop Cypress Hill - Vivo Rio CANCELLED → Full refunds via Ticketmaster · Confirmed by Vivo Rio 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 Blue Note Rio - Embaralhando 7 · Leo Pinheiro & Sérgio Chiavazzoli 7:00 pm · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Single session · Guitar dialogue · Tickets via Eventim 2 Blue Note Rio - Almoço Bossa Nova · Sunday Brunch From noon · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Live bossa nova + brunch · House opens from 1 pm 3 Beco do Rato - Sunday Session · Noon to 9 pm · No Cover From noon · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa · Samba de raiz in afternoon light · Cash/PIX at door 4 Nova Capela - Botequim Since 1903 · Kitchen Late Open daily · Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa · Cabrito assado · No cover 5 Copacabana Boardwalk · Kiosks · 28 °C Evening Open late · Beachfront between Blue Note and Bip Bip · Caipirinha and ocean breeze 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Blue Note Rio - Embaralhando 7 Guitar · Acoustic · Intimate

Sunday at the Blue Note Rio is a different animal - a single session at 7 pm, a smaller crowd, and the kind of listening room atmosphere that the weekday double bills can't offer. Tonight it is Embaralhando 7, the seventh edition of a project that pairs two guitarists in unscripted musical dialogue. Leo Pinheiro and Sérgio Chiavazzoli bring decades of experience across Brazilian popular music, jazz and improvisation to a Copacabana stage where the acoustic quality of the room does the work. The daytime started with the Blue Note's almoço bossa nova from noon - Sunday brunch with live music, the house opening from 1 pm on Sundays. The calçadão bar stays open through the evening. Tickets via Eventim. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos.

Sun 7 pm · Single session · Tickets via Eventim Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Almoço bossa nova from noon · Brunch 2Beco do Rato - Sunday Session Samba · Botequim · Free

Sunday at Beco do Rato is the gentlest version of the bar - open from noon to 9 pm, samba de raiz in the afternoon light, the Lapa alleyway at its most relaxed. The Sunday crowd is smaller and mellower than the Saturday night regulars: families, couples, and samba devotees who come for the music rather than the scene. No cover. The early close at 9 pm means you can pair this with an evening at the Blue Note or a Copacabana boardwalk sunset. Card inside, cash or PIX at the door.

Sun noon–9 pm · No cover R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa Samba de raiz · Since 2005 3Nova Capela - Botequim Since 1903 Botequim · Late Kitchen

With Rio Scenarium and Carioca da Gema both dark on Sundays, Nova Capela becomes Lapa's anchor by default - and it has been filling that role since 1903. The kitchen runs late, the cabrito assado is the signature order, and the bolinhos de bacalhau are as good on Sunday as any other night. Right on Mem de Sá, it pairs naturally with a Beco do Rato afternoon and a Blue Note evening. No cover, no reservation needed.

Open daily · Kitchen late · No cover Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa Cabrito assado · Since 1903 4Copacabana Boardwalk - Kiosks & Beach Beachfront · Open Air

On a 28 °C Sunday evening with 5 % rain, the Copacabana boardwalk is the best venue in the city. The beachfront kiosks between Blue Note Rio and Bip Bip stay open late - grab a caipirinha, sit on the promenade, watch the waves under the lights. The calçadão walk from the Blue Note south toward Leme is one of Rio's great evening strolls. Bip Bip (R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50) may have an informal sidewalk roda - check day-of.

Open late · Beachfront kiosks Copacabana promenade 28 °C · 5 % rain · Perfect evening 5Cypress Hill - Vivo Rio · CANCELLED CANCELLED

CANCELLED. The Cypress Hill show at Vivo Rio, originally scheduled for tonight (Sun March 22, doors 19h, show 21h), has been cancelled. The official Vivo Rio website confirms the cancellation with full refunds including service fees via Ticketmaster. This was teased across our guides all week as the weekend's hip-hop highlight - we are reporting the cancellation immediately upon confirmation. If you purchased tickets, contact Ticketmaster's support centre for reimbursement details.

CANCELLED · Confirmed by com Full refunds via Ticketmaster Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Flamengo 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 Noon - Blue Note Rio almoço bossa nova Sunday brunch with live bossa nova on the Copacabana oceanfront. House opens from 1 pm. Av. Atlântica, 1910. 2 3:00 pm - Beco do Rato afternoon samba Cross to Lapa for afternoon samba de raiz. No cover. The Sunday crowd is mellow and musical. Closes at 9 pm. 3 7:00 pm - Blue Note Rio · Embaralhando 7 Return to Copacabana for the evening show. Leo Pinheiro and Sérgio Chiavazzoli in intimate guitar dialogue. Single session. Tickets via Eventim. 4 9:00 pm - Copacabana boardwalk kiosks Post-show walk along the promenade. 28 °C, nearly no rain. Caipirinha at a kiosk, check Bip Bip for a sidewalk roda. The perfect Sunday wind-down. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Sunday is the quietest night in Rio's weekly cycle.runs a single session at 7 pm - Embaralhando 7 finishes around 9 pm.closes at 9 pm.is dark (Wed–Sat only).is dark (check, but typically closed Sun).stays open with its late kitchen - the most reliable option for a late-night plate in Lapa. Theremain open late.in Leblon (R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166) stays open on Sunday evenings.- do not go to the venue. Tomorrow (Tuesday):at Blue Note Rio at 8 pm - the Mês das Mulheres continues. Tuesday also seesreopen for the week. 06 Plan B More today ›- R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50, Copacabana. Check day-of - the informal sidewalk roda is unpredictable. Free. Sunday evenings are historically good for a roda. ›- R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166, Leblon. Cold chopp, coxinha, Sunday-evening calm. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). ›Rio Scenarium (Wed–Sat only). Carioca da Gema (typically dark Sunday). Pedra do Sal (Monday only). ›- Autódromo de Interlagos, São Paulo. Lorde, Kygo. The festival's closing night. Not in Rio. ›- The Vivo Rio show is not happening. Full refunds via Ticketmaster including service fees. Do not go to the venue. ›- Alma Naidu at 8 pm. Single session. Mês das Mulheres continues. Carioca da Gema reopens for the week. ›- Delia Fischer "Estreia do Show Solar" at 8 pm + Will Magalhães Quarteto at 10:30 pm. Rio Scenarium reopens Wed 19h–1am. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide notes that the metro runs reduced hours on Sundays - check com for the current schedule. Line 1-Red covers Cardeal Arcoverde/Siqueira Campos (Copacabana, Blue Note) and Cinelândia/Carioca (Lapa). Sunday service typically ends earlier than weekday midnight.Mostly sunny Sunday - 28 °C, 5 % rain. A near-perfect evening. No jacket needed. The boardwalk is at its best.99 and Uber operate normally. Sunday surge is the lowest of the week - rides are plentiful and affordable. Copacabana to Lapa is fifteen minutes.Rio de Janeiro on a Sunday night is quieter than the rest of the week. Copacabana stays well-populated; Lapa is calmer with Rio Scenarium and Carioca da Gema both dark. Standard awareness applies - ride-hailing after dark, keep valuables discreet. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Copacabana Blue Note · Brunch · Boardwalk · Bip Bip Blue Note Rio (Av. Atlântica, 1910): almoço bossa nova from noon, Embaralhando 7 at 19h. Boardwalk kiosks open late. Bip Bip for sidewalk bossa - check day-of. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. Lapa Beco do Rato · Nova Capela · Quiet Sunday Beco do Rato (R. Joaquim Silva, 11): Sun noon–9pm, no cover. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96): kitchen late. Rio Scenarium and Carioca da Gema both dark. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca. Leblon Botequim · Sunday evening Jobi (R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166): Sunday-evening calm, cold chope. The Zona Sul at its most relaxed. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). Flamengo Cypress Hill · CANCELLED Vivo Rio (Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85): Cypress Hill was scheduled tonight - CANCELLED. Full refunds via Ticketmaster. Do not go to the venue. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Blue Note Rio · Embaralhando 7 · Leo Pinheiro Sérgio Chiavazzoli 7 pm · Copacabana. Almoço bossa nova from noon. Beco do Rato · Sun noon–9 pm · No cover · Lapa. Nova Capela · Kitchen late. Copacabana boardwalk kiosks. Cypress Hill Vivo Rio CANCELLED - full refunds via Ticketmaster. Dark: Rio Scenarium · Carioca da Gema. Lollapalooza Day 3 Lorde Kygo Interlagos SP. Rio de Janeiro nightlife Sunday March 22 2026. Tomorrow: Alma Naidu Blue Note Rio Tue 8 pm. Delia Fischer Wed 8 pm + Will Magalhães Quarteto 10:30 pm.