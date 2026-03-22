Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Sunday, March 22, 2026
Sunday at the Blue Note Rio is a different animal - a single session at 7 pm, a smaller crowd, and the kind of listening room atmosphere that the weekday double bills can't offer. Tonight it is Embaralhando 7, the seventh edition of a project that pairs two guitarists in unscripted musical dialogue. Leo Pinheiro and Sérgio Chiavazzoli bring decades of experience across Brazilian popular music, jazz and improvisation to a Copacabana stage where the acoustic quality of the room does the work. The daytime started with the Blue Note's almoço bossa nova from noon - Sunday brunch with live music, the house opening from 1 pm on Sundays. The calçadão bar stays open through the evening. Tickets via Eventim. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos.Sun 7 pm · Single session · Tickets via Eventim Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Almoço bossa nova from noon · Brunch 2Beco do Rato - Sunday Session Samba · Botequim · Free
Sunday at Beco do Rato is the gentlest version of the bar - open from noon to 9 pm, samba de raiz in the afternoon light, the Lapa alleyway at its most relaxed. The Sunday crowd is smaller and mellower than the Saturday night regulars: families, couples, and samba devotees who come for the music rather than the scene. No cover. The early close at 9 pm means you can pair this with an evening at the Blue Note or a Copacabana boardwalk sunset. Card inside, cash or PIX at the door.Sun noon–9 pm · No cover R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa Samba de raiz · Since 2005 3Nova Capela - Botequim Since 1903 Botequim · Late Kitchen
With Rio Scenarium and Carioca da Gema both dark on Sundays, Nova Capela becomes Lapa's anchor by default - and it has been filling that role since 1903. The kitchen runs late, the cabrito assado is the signature order, and the bolinhos de bacalhau are as good on Sunday as any other night. Right on Mem de Sá, it pairs naturally with a Beco do Rato afternoon and a Blue Note evening. No cover, no reservation needed.Open daily · Kitchen late · No cover Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa Cabrito assado · Since 1903 4Copacabana Boardwalk - Kiosks & Beach Beachfront · Open Air
On a 28 °C Sunday evening with 5 % rain, the Copacabana boardwalk is the best venue in the city. The beachfront kiosks between Blue Note Rio and Bip Bip stay open late - grab a caipirinha, sit on the promenade, watch the waves under the lights. The calçadão walk from the Blue Note south toward Leme is one of Rio's great evening strolls. Bip Bip (R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50) may have an informal sidewalk roda - check day-of.Open late · Beachfront kiosks Copacabana promenade 28 °C · 5 % rain · Perfect evening 5Cypress Hill - Vivo Rio · CANCELLED CANCELLED
CANCELLED. The Cypress Hill show at Vivo Rio, originally scheduled for tonight (Sun March 22, doors 19h, show 21h), has been cancelled. The official Vivo Rio website confirms the cancellation with full refunds including service fees via Ticketmaster. This was teased across our guides all week as the weekend's hip-hop highlight - we are reporting the cancellation immediately upon confirmation. If you purchased tickets, contact Ticketmaster's support centre for reimbursement details.CANCELLED · Confirmed by com Full refunds via Ticketmaster Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Flamengo 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 Noon - Blue Note Rio almoço bossa nova Sunday brunch with live bossa nova on the Copacabana oceanfront. House opens from 1 pm. Av. Atlântica, 1910. 2 3:00 pm - Beco do Rato afternoon samba Cross to Lapa for afternoon samba de raiz. No cover. The Sunday crowd is mellow and musical. Closes at 9 pm. 3 7:00 pm - Blue Note Rio · Embaralhando 7 Return to Copacabana for the evening show. Leo Pinheiro and Sérgio Chiavazzoli in intimate guitar dialogue. Single session. Tickets via Eventim. 4 9:00 pm - Copacabana boardwalk kiosks Post-show walk along the promenade. 28 °C, nearly no rain. Caipirinha at a kiosk, check Bip Bip for a sidewalk roda. The perfect Sunday wind-down. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Sunday is the quietest night in Rio's weekly cycle. Blue Note Rio runs a single session at 7 pm - Embaralhando 7 finishes around 9 pm. Beco do Rato closes at 9 pm. Rio Scenarium is dark (Wed–Sat only). Carioca da Gema is dark (check, but typically closed Sun). Nova Capela stays open with its late kitchen - the most reliable option for a late-night plate in Lapa. The Copacabana boardwalk kiosks remain open late. Jobi in Leblon (R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166) stays open on Sunday evenings. Cypress Hill at Vivo Rio is CANCELLED - do not go to the venue. Tomorrow (Tuesday): Alma Naidu at Blue Note Rio at 8 pm - the Mês das Mulheres continues. Tuesday also sees Carioca da Gema reopen for the week. 06 Plan B More today › Bip Bip - Sidewalk Roda - R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50, Copacabana. Check day-of - the informal sidewalk roda is unpredictable. Free. Sunday evenings are historically good for a roda. › Jobi - Classic Botequim - R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166, Leblon. Cold chopp, coxinha, Sunday-evening calm. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). › Dark tonight: Rio Scenarium (Wed–Sat only). Carioca da Gema (typically dark Sunday). Pedra do Sal (Monday only). › Lollapalooza Brasil Day 3 - Autódromo de Interlagos, São Paulo. Lorde, Kygo. The festival's closing night. Not in Rio. › Cypress Hill - CANCELLED - The Vivo Rio show is not happening. Full refunds via Ticketmaster including service fees. Do not go to the venue. › Tomorrow (Tuesday) at Blue Note Rio - Alma Naidu at 8 pm. Single session. Mês das Mulheres continues. Carioca da Gema reopens for the week. › Wednesday at Blue Note Rio - Delia Fischer "Estreia do Show Solar" at 8 pm + Will Magalhães Quarteto at 10:30 pm. Rio Scenarium reopens Wed 19h–1am. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro: This Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide notes that the metro runs reduced hours on Sundays - check com for the current schedule. Line 1-Red covers Cardeal Arcoverde/Siqueira Campos (Copacabana, Blue Note) and Cinelândia/Carioca (Lapa). Sunday service typically ends earlier than weekday midnight. Weather: Mostly sunny Sunday - 28 °C, 5 % rain. A near-perfect evening. No jacket needed. The boardwalk is at its best. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber operate normally. Sunday surge is the lowest of the week - rides are plentiful and affordable. Copacabana to Lapa is fifteen minutes. Safety: Rio de Janeiro on a Sunday night is quieter than the rest of the week. Copacabana stays well-populated; Lapa is calmer with Rio Scenarium and Carioca da Gema both dark. Standard awareness applies - ride-hailing after dark, keep valuables discreet. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Copacabana Blue Note · Brunch · Boardwalk · Bip Bip Blue Note Rio (Av. Atlântica, 1910): almoço bossa nova from noon, Embaralhando 7 at 19h. Boardwalk kiosks open late. Bip Bip for sidewalk bossa - check day-of. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. Lapa Beco do Rato · Nova Capela · Quiet Sunday Beco do Rato (R. Joaquim Silva, 11): Sun noon–9pm, no cover. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96): kitchen late. Rio Scenarium and Carioca da Gema both dark. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca. Leblon Botequim · Sunday evening Jobi (R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166): Sunday-evening calm, cold chope. The Zona Sul at its most relaxed. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). Flamengo Cypress Hill · CANCELLED Vivo Rio (Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85): Cypress Hill was scheduled tonight - CANCELLED. Full refunds via Ticketmaster. Do not go to the venue. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Blue Note Rio · Embaralhando 7 · Leo Pinheiro Sérgio Chiavazzoli 7 pm · Copacabana. Almoço bossa nova from noon. Beco do Rato · Sun noon–9 pm · No cover · Lapa. Nova Capela · Kitchen late. Copacabana boardwalk kiosks. Cypress Hill Vivo Rio CANCELLED - full refunds via Ticketmaster. Dark: Rio Scenarium · Carioca da Gema. Lollapalooza Day 3 Lorde Kygo Interlagos SP. Rio de Janeiro nightlife Sunday March 22 2026. Tomorrow: Alma Naidu Blue Note Rio Tue 8 pm. Delia Fischer Wed 8 pm + Will Magalhães Quarteto 10:30 pm.
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