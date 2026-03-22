Tajikistan President Urges Families To Focus On Education During Nowruz Celebrations

In his Nowruz message, Rahmon placed strong emphasis on education, encouraging young people to actively seek knowledge and make learning a central priority in their lives for long-term success.

He also called on families to pay closer attention to the upbringing and education of their children, stressing that strong parental support is essential for nurturing an informed and capable generation.

Rahmon highlighted that investing in education is one of the most critical drivers of national progress, noting that countries that prioritize learning often achieve sustainable development and stability.

Nowruz, widely celebrated in Iran, is a centuries-old festival marking the Persian New Year and the arrival of spring, symbolizing renewal, hope, and cultural unity.

In Afghanistan, Nowruz is observed with traditional gatherings, special meals, and cultural events, reflecting deep-rooted customs that bring communities together despite ongoing challenges.

Meanwhile, in Tajikistan, Nowruz is celebrated with public festivities, music, and national ceremonies, reinforcing cultural identity and shared heritage across generations.

The tradition of Nowruz dates back more than 3,000 years and has been recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, highlighting its significance across multiple civilizations.

Historically, Nowruz has served as a unifying cultural event across Central and South Asia, transcending political boundaries and fostering a shared sense of identity among diverse populations.

Meanwhile, Rahmon's message blends cultural celebration with a forward-looking vision, urging citizens to honor Nowruz traditions while investing in education as the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous future.