Sudan Army Denies Hospital Strike As WHO Confirms 64 Dead
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the victims included 13 children, two nurses, and a doctor. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the strike, writing:“Enough blood has been spilled,” and urged both sides to end the conflict.
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused the army of carrying out the attack with a drone, coinciding with the Eid festival.
Sudan has been mired in civil war since April 2023, when a power struggle erupted between the military and the RSF, former allies who seized power in a 2021 coup. The conflict has since claimed over 150,000 lives and displaced 12 million people, nearly a third of the population, in what the United Nations calls the world's largest humanitarian crisis.
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