Rescue Teams Race To Save Survivors After Istanbul Blast

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A natural gas explosion in central Istanbul brought down two buildings in the city's Fatih district on Sunday, leaving several people trapped under the rubble, AzerNEWS reports via Turkish media.

Emergency services were dispatched immediately to the scene following the midday blast, with search and rescue teams confirming that nine people had been caught beneath the debris.

Davut Gul, governor of Istanbul, said that seven individuals had been rescued and were receiving treatment in nearby hospitals. According to the state-run broadcaster TRT, an eighth person was later pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital.

Rescue operations are continuing as teams search for the final missing person.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been officially confirmed, although initial reports indicate a natural gas leak may have triggered the blast.