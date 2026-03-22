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Senior Iranian Official Outlines Six Conditions To End War

Senior Iranian Official Outlines Six Conditions To End War


2026-03-22 03:06:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A senior Iranian security official told Al Mayadeen that Tehran has set out six conditions for ending the conflict with the United States and Israel, AzerNEWS reports.

The official said Iran's demands include:

Guarantees that the war will not resume

Closure of U.S. military bases in the Middle East

Payment of reparations by the U.S. and Israel

An end to conflicts across the region, including those targeting pro‐Iranian militias

Establishment of a new legal regime in the Strait of Hormuz

Transfer of“hostile elements” in the media to Iranian authorities

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Tehran is seeking a deal, but insisted that he does not want one.

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AzerNews

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