Senior Iranian Official Outlines Six Conditions To End War
The official said Iran's demands include:
Guarantees that the war will not resume
Closure of U.S. military bases in the Middle East
Payment of reparations by the U.S. and Israel
An end to conflicts across the region, including those targeting pro‐Iranian militias
Establishment of a new legal regime in the Strait of Hormuz
Transfer of“hostile elements” in the media to Iranian authorities
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Tehran is seeking a deal, but insisted that he does not want one.
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