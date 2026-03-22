Tusk Comments On Reports That Szijjarto Was Informing Russia About Proceedings Of European Council Meetings
"The news that Orban's people inform Moscow about EU Council meetings in every detail shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. We've had our suspicions about that for a long time. That's one reason why I take the floor only when strictly necessary and say just as much as necessary," Tusk said.Read also: Aid for Ukraine unlikely to be unblocked before elections in Hungary – Tusk
As reported, The Washington Post, citing current and former European officials, wrote that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto regularly informed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov about plans and outcomes of EU meetings.
Earlier, it was also reported that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service had allegedly proposed staging an assassination attempt on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán amid declining public support ahead of parliamentary elections in the country.
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