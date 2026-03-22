Tusk Comments On Reports That Szijjarto Was Informing Russia About Proceedings Of European Council Meetings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote on social network X that he had long suspected this, adding that because of it he filtered what he said during EU meetings, according to Ukrinform.

"The news that Orban's people inform Moscow about EU Council meetings in every detail shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. We've had our suspicions about that for a long time. That's one reason why I take the floor only when strictly necessary and say just as much as necessary," Tusk said.

Aid for Ukraine unlikely to be unblocked before elections in Hungary – Tusk

As reported, The Washington Post, citing current and former European officials, wrote that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto regularly informed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov about plans and outcomes of EU meetings.

Earlier, it was also reported that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service had allegedly proposed staging an assassination attempt on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán amid declining public support ahead of parliamentary elections in the country.