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Border Guards Destroy Russian Drone Warehouse In Kursk Direction

Border Guards Destroy Russian Drone Warehouse In Kursk Direction


2026-03-22 03:05:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated this on its website and also released a video, according to Ukrinform.

Additionally, five enemy shelters, a field mine depot, three communication antennas, and a quad bike were destroyed by the drones.

Read also: Trehubov explains why Russians want to capture Lyman

As Ukrinform reported, on March 21, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a command post of a unit from the Rubikon center and a command-observation post of a Russian military unit in temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk region, as well as a Russian army repair unit in Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

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