Border Guards Destroy Russian Drone Warehouse In Kursk Direction
Additionally, five enemy shelters, a field mine depot, three communication antennas, and a quad bike were destroyed by the drones.Read also: Trehubov explains why Russians want to capture Lyman
As Ukrinform reported, on March 21, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a command post of a unit from the Rubikon center and a command-observation post of a Russian military unit in temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk region, as well as a Russian army repair unit in Zaporizhzhia region.
Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
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