Merz Reports On Conversation With Trump: Discussed Ukraine And Iran
"Today in the afternoon, I discussed the situation in Iran, Israel, and Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump. We agreed to continue maintaining close contact," he said.
According to him, the exchange of views with the American leader will continue soon.Read also: Orbán's blocking of Ukraine loan to have serious consequences – Merz
As Ukrinform previously reported, during a meeting in Washington in early March, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged U.S. President Donald Trump to include European representatives in the current trilateral talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, noting that no agreement can be reached without Europe's participation.
Photo: bundesregierung
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