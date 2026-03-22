Optional Facility Upgrade Refused At Titlis

Patt confirmed to Keystone-ATS on Sunday the information contained in an article in the Sonntagszeitung, which appeared after a gondola crashed on Wednesday in Engelberg (OW), indicating that the lift operator had abandoned the upgrade. One person was killed in the accident.

The manufacturer had proposed this upgrade in 2022, following a similar accident in 2019 on the Rotenflue lifts (SZ). Both installations used the same type of clamp. The upgrade involved adding an end cap to the clamp.

“This was not an imperative safety requirement justifying an upgrade”, said Mr Patt, adding that he could not provide the reason why the ski lifts had decided not to ask for an estimate in 2022.

Adapted from French with AI/ds

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