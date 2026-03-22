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British Maritime Trade Operations Reports Cargo Ship Targeted Off Sharjah Coast


2026-03-22 02:02:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported receiving a notification of an incident 15 nautical miles north of Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the statement, the master of a cargo ship reported an explosion caused by an unknown projectile near the vessel.

The authority confirmed that all crew members are safe, while local authorities are investigating the incident. It advised ships to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

Ships in or near the Strait of Hormuz have been under attack since Iran closed this vital waterway in response to US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28.

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Gulf Times

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