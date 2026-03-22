Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ministry Of Interior: Six Dead In Helicopter Crash In State's Territorial Waters


2026-03-22 02:02:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior announced that within the framework of the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing persons following the helicopter crash in the state's territorial waters, search efforts have resulted in finding six out of seven who were on board. The death of those who were found has been confirmed, while specialized teams continue their intensive operations to find the last missing person.

In a statement on the X platform on Sunday, the Ministry of Interior extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased, praying to Almighty God to grant them His vast mercy, admit them into His spacious paradise, and give their families and loved ones patience and solace.

MENAFN22032026000067011011ID1110892429



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search