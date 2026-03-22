Ministry Of Interior: Six Dead In Helicopter Crash In State's Territorial Waters

In a statement on the X platform on Sunday, the Ministry of Interior extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased, praying to Almighty God to grant them His vast mercy, admit them into His spacious paradise, and give their families and loved ones patience and solace.

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