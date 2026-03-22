Ministry Of Interior: Specialized Teams Commence Search, Rescue Operations In Territorial Waters Following Helicopter Crash

In a statement, the ministry announced that these operations are being carried out in close coordination by the Maritime Search and Rescue Team of the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, along with the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

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