Ministry Of Education Powers Remote Learning Shift With Large-Scale Training

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Amid evolving regional challenges, Ministry of Education and Higher Education has moved swiftly to ensure continuity in the education sector, rolling out an extensive training initiative to support the transition to remote learning while strengthening digital and human capabilities

The Ministry, represented by its Training and Development Centre, has continued implementing a comprehensive package of training programmes and development services following the decision to shift to distance learning.

The move aims to sustain high-performance levels and operational efficiency under current regional circumstances.

The initiative has reached more than 1,000 beneficiaries, including teachers, educational leaders, and ministry staff.

The programmes focused on enhancing teaching practices, improving the use of digital technologies, and integrating artificial intelligence applications into both educational and administrative environments.

To further support educators in effectively implementing remote learning, the centre delivered a series of practical training programmes targeting over 200 teachers. These sessions emphasised designing interactive lessons, managing virtual classrooms, and utilising digital tools to improve engagement and overall learning quality. The programmes were tailored based on a careful assessment of training needs to ensure maximum impact.

In addition, a specialised remote workshop titled“From Anxiety to Learning: Managing Classes in Exceptional Circumstances” attracted more than 700 teachers. The workshop focused on equipping educators with skills to manage lessons effectively, provide psychological support to students, and respond to emergencies within the learning environment, contributing to stability and continuity in education.

Efforts also extended to enhancing field readiness in safety and emergency response. The centre organised an in-person awareness workshop for workers, offering practical guidance on safety procedures and risk management, reinforcing a culture of prevention and effective response in operational environments.

All training programmes were delivered through an integrated digital training system, enabling efficient remote delivery while providing continuous technical support to both trainers and participants.

This ensured uninterrupted participation and immediate resolution of technical challenges. While most programmes were conducted online, the worker-focused safety workshop was held in person due to its hands-on nature.

Director of the Training and Development Centre, Iman Salman Al-Mohannadi, affirmed that the centre remained committed to delivering training through flexible alternatives aligned with current needs, ensuring uninterrupted professional development.

She added that in-person programmes are being continuously evaluated and will resume at an appropriate time, prioritising participant safety and training quality.

The Ministry underscored that investing in human capital remains a strategic priority, gaining even greater importance during times of challenge. It highlighted the critical role of educational, administrative, and support staff in maintaining institutional performance and ensuring high-quality outcomes.

These efforts align with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in advancing human development by preparing qualified, adaptable professionals capable of contributing to a flexible, sustainable, and knowledge-based education system.