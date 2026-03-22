Zakat Al-Fitr Reaches All Eligible Recipients: Awqaf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the full distribution of Zakat Al-Fitr for the year 2026 to all eligible recipients within Qatar.

This Ministry's annual initiative aimed to ensure that this essential pillar of Islamic charity reaches those in need before the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

The department had launched a comprehensive plan to deliver Zakat Al-Fitr on time, following the Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) guidance, which emphasises the importance of helping the needy and bringing joy to their homes during this blessed occasion.

Malallah Abdulrahman Al-Jaber, Director of the Zakat Affairs Department, highlighted that the initiative focuses on providing Zakat Al-Fitr from the staple foods most common in the Qatari community. The department prepares and packs these essential items into designated food baskets, ensuring that recipients receive sustenance that aligns with local traditions and dietary norms.

Al-Jaber explained that the department employs a structured system to guarantee fair and efficient distribution. Beneficiaries are first identified and verified against the official records maintained by the Zakat authorities. Food baskets are then carefully prepared following strict standards, before being handed over to specialised field teams for delivery. This ensures that all distributions are completed before Eid prayers, fulfilling the religious and social objectives of this charitable act.

A key focus of the distribution process is maintaining the dignity and privacy of beneficiaries. Food baskets are delivered directly to recipients' homes in cooperation with professional delivery companies. This approach not only protects the privacy of the recipients but also improves the efficiency and speed of the operation, allowing the department to reach all registered beneficiaries in a timely and organised manner.

With the Zakat Affairs Department's meticulous planning and dedication, this year's Zakat al-Fitr distribution exemplifies Qatar's commitment to social solidarity, charitable giving, and the spirit of Eid, bringing essential support and happiness to families across the country.

