US, Iran Exchange Threats Over Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The US President Donald Trump has threatened to strike Iran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, while Iran has warned that it would retaliate by targeting US energy infrastructure in region.

The statement, issued on Saturday, comes amid mounting pressure on Trump to secure the vital waterway after Iran vowed to keep it closed to“enemy ships,” Al Jazeera reported.

The disruption has already triggered soaring oil prices and sharp declines in global stock markets.

“If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at 23:44 GMT, while spending the weekend at his Florida residence.

He did not specify which facility he considered the largest.

In response, the Iranian army warned that it would target all US energy infrastructure in the region if Iran's fuel and energy facilities were attacked.

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