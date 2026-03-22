Iran Launches Missile Strikes On Israel, Over 100 Injured
Al Jazeera reported that the attacks occurred Saturday night in retaliation for strikes on Iran's Natanz nuclear facilities.
Sources said Israel's air defense system failed to intercept at least two of the missiles.
The attacks caused injuries to more than 100 residents and damaged several buildings in Arad and Dimona.
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