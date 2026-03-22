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Iran Launches Missile Strikes On Israel, Over 100 Injured

Iran Launches Missile Strikes On Israel, Over 100 Injured


2026-03-22 04:00:46
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran has launched new missile strikes on southern Israel, injuring over 100 people in the cities of Arad and Dimona, according to media reports.

Al Jazeera reported that the attacks occurred Saturday night in retaliation for strikes on Iran's Natanz nuclear facilities.

Sources said Israel's air defense system failed to intercept at least two of the missiles.

The attacks caused injuries to more than 100 residents and damaged several buildings in Arad and Dimona.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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