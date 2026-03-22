Daily Wage Workers In Herat Struggle To Find Jobs

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Dozens of daily wage workers in western Herat province say that despite spending long hours at gathering points, they manage to find work only once or twice a week. While economic experts emphasize the need for sustainable employment, officials say efforts are underway to provide job opportunities.

At one of the main worker gathering spots in the city, hundreds of men assemble at dawn in search of a livelihood, each carrying small hopes and hands ready for labor.



Around 500 daily wage workers gather here every day, waiting for someone to hire them for a day's work.

Among the crowd, tired faces and anxious expressions are clearly visible. Many of these men are the sole breadwinners for large families, who wait at home for money or food to arrive with them.

Syed Ahmad, one of the workers who had migrated to Iran years ago due to unemployment, told Pajhwok he returned to Herat about seven months ago and now works to support his family. Finding daily work in the province, however, remains difficult.

“Every morning we come here and wait until late, but work is scarce. In a week, we may get work only one or two days,” he said sadly. He added that rising food prices have further increased pressure on their livelihoods.

In another corner of the gathering, Ali Ahmad, a young man, said he cannot even afford a new outfit.“Most people here are in the same situation. When work is not available, you feel ashamed in front of your family,” he said.

Many daily wage workers at this spot wait in despair, hoping at least to cover basic family expenses.

Hamidullah, another worker, shared a similar complaint, saying most days he returns home empty-handed.

He believes the government must take serious steps to create employment opportunities.“There are plenty of possibilities in industrial zones, agriculture, and livestock if managed properly, which could generate work for many people,” he said.

He added that workers of all ages come here seeking jobs-from young men to middle-aged men-all hoping for a chance to earn.

Economic experts also stress that security alone is not enough to improve livelihoods, and citizens' welfare must be addressed seriously.

Aqa Gul Haidari, an economic analyst in Herat, said creating industrial zones, establishing factories, and attracting investors are essential for providing permanent employment.

He added that Afghanistan has vast potential in agriculture and livestock sectors, which, if properly managed, could create numerous job opportunities.

Meanwhile, government officials say efforts are underway to provide jobs.

Hafez Mirza Abu Mohammad Mansour, head of the Herat Directorate of Labour and Social Affairs, told Pajhwok that in the first 11 months of the current year, 2,525 work permits were issued to Herat residents.

He added that efforts continue to issue more permits and expand employment opportunities across the province.

hz/sa