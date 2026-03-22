Hanafi Visits Prison, Urges Respect For Inmates' Rights, Skills Training

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs emphasized that relevant authorities must address the conditions of inmates in accordance with regulations, respect their rights, and provide opportunities for education, training, and vocational skills.

According to a statement from the Presidential Palace, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanifi, Deputy Prime Minister, visited Pul-I -Charkhi Prison on Saturday, inspecting its various sections and closely reviewing the situation of the inmates.

Sources said he met with several prisoners, spoke with them, listened to their concerns and suggestions and advised them to strive to become active and productive members of society upon release, taking advantage of educational and vocational training opportunities.

Hanifi also stressed that responsible authorities are obligated to ensure inmates' conditions are properly addressed according to regulations and that their rights are fully respected.

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