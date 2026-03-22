Qatari Helicopter Crashes In Territorial Waters, Search, Rescue Underway
According to Gulf News, citing the Ministry of Defense, the helicopter suffered a technical malfunction during a routine mission and went down in the sea.
The Ministry of Interior also confirmed that specialized teams have been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations.
Sources said coordination among the deployed forces is ongoing to ensure comprehensive search efforts across the designated areas.
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