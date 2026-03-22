Over 2M Afghans Gained Access To Safe Water In 2025: UNICEF
Tajuddin Owywali, UNICEF's head in Afghanistan, wrote in a message on X that the beneficiaries include children and mothers who are now better able to care for their families.
He emphasized that UNICEF will continue its efforts to expand access to safe water and health services to even more people across Afghanistan.
Recently, Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, the country's Minister of Economy, told Tajuddin that UNICEF's work focuses on providing drinking water, health services, and essential food assistance.
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