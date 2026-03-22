Vitamin D Deficiency Threatens Women, Children In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Vitamin D deficiency is common in Afghanistan, particularly among women and can lead to weak bones, muscle pain and fatigue. A sedentary lifestyle, along with the increased nutritional needs of pregnant and breastfeeding women, are among the main factors contributing to this problem.

Health specialists recommend daily exposure to sunlight and when necessary, the use of supplements.

Scientific studies and reports from the World Health Organization indicate that vitamin D deficiency is widespread in Afghanistan, with women significantly more affected than men.

Dr. Mamoosi Zewar, former Deputy Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan, stated in an article published in 2022 that 64 percent of women in Afghanistan suffer from vitamin D deficiency.

What is Vitamin D and why is it important for the body?

Dr. Sayed Farid Shah Rafiee, an internal medicine specialist at Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Hospital, told Pajhwok Afghan News that vitamin D is one of the essential vitamins for maintaining overall health. It plays a key role in the absorption of calcium and helps strengthen bones, muscles, and the immune system.

A deficiency can lead to weak bones, muscle pain, fatigue and reduced resistance to diseases.

He added that vitamin D deficiency may not initially present clear symptoms, but common signs include fatigue and general weakness, bone pain-particularly in the lower back and legs-muscle weakness, and joint pain. In children, it can cause rickets, a condition that softens and weakens the bones.

According to him, sunlight is the most important source of vitamin D. When people are not sufficiently exposed to sunlight, the body cannot produce adequate amounts of this vitamin.

Poor nutrition, certain illnesses such as liver and kidney diseases, frequent childbirths, aging and obesity can also contribute to vitamin D deficiency.

He explained that if the deficiency persists, it may lead to osteoporosis, an increased risk of spontaneous bone fractures, muscle weakness, and reduced resistance to infections and other illnesses. In children, it can disrupt normal bone growth and development.

Vitamin D deficiency is more common in women than men

Dr. Rafiee said that in Afghanistan and many countries in the region, vitamin D deficiency is more common among women. One of the main reasons is that women often remain indoors and are less exposed to sunlight. Limited physical activity, fewer outdoor activities, and the increased nutritional demands during pregnancy and breastfeeding are additional contributing factors.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Zahir, an internal medicine specialist in Kabul, said that vitamin D deficiency is indeed more common among women than men.

He noted that most of his patients with this condition are women, largely because many women rarely expose themselves to sunlight.

Similarly, Dr. Farzana Durani, a gynecology and obstetrics specialist in Kabul, said that despite Afghanistan's abundant sunlight, vitamin D deficiency remains more common among women due to lifestyle factors, protective clothing, and sometimes inadequate nutrition.

How can vitamin D deficiency be addressed?

Dr. Rafiee explained that although vitamin D deficiency is a common problem, it is fortunately preventable and treatable.



He recommended that people expose themselves to sunlight for at least 15 to 30 minutes daily, consume foods rich in vitamin D such as fish, eggs, milk, and other dairy products, and maintain regular physical activity.

He also advised individuals who experience persistent symptoms to consult a doctor as soon as possible so that proper medical treatment can be provided.

People affected by this condition

Fereshta Ahmadi, a resident of Dar-ul–Aman in Kabul, said:“Some time ago, I experienced severe fatigue and joint pain. When I visited a doctor, he ordered vitamin tests and it was discovered that I had vitamin D deficiency.



The doctor explained that my joint pain and extreme fatigue were caused by this deficiency.

He prescribed medication and advised me to get 30 minutes of direct sunlight every day. Now, thankfully, I feel much better.”

Similarly, Mursal, a resident of Taimani in Kabul, told Pajhwok:“I had back pain and leg pain. When I went to the doctor and underwent some tests, I found out that my body lacked vitamin D. Along with medication, the doctor advised me to spend about twenty minutes under sunlight every day.”

According to her, after several months her pain has improved to some extent.

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